Marines halt new amphibious vehicle use at sea after mishaps
SAN DIEGO | The U.S. Marine Corps will keep its new amphibious combat vehicle — a kind of seafaring tank — out of the water while it investigates why two of the vehicles ran into trouble off Southern California's coast this week amid high surf, military officials said Wednesday.
No Marines or sailors were injured when one of the vehicles rolled onto its side Tuesday in waves that were unusually high because of a storm in the southern hemisphere. The other one became disabled when waves as high as 8-feet (2.4 meters) slammed the coastline.
The mishaps prompted troops to leap out of the vehicles and make their way to shore at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego. The mishaps were first reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The new vehicles were introduced to replace Vietnam War-era amphibious assault vehicles, one of which was involved in one of Marine Corps' deadliest training accidents of its kind two years ago off Southern California's coast.
FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge
DETROIT | The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
The Pulaski Skyway now becomes another dead end in the decadeslong mystery that has stretched from a Michigan horse farm to the East Coast: Where are the remains of one of America's most powerful labor leaders?
The 47-year riddle turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the bridge in Jersey City. The FBI conducted a search there in early June.
"Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search," said Mara Schneider, an FBI spokeswoman in Detroit.
Authorities believe Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit in 1975 while meeting with reputed mobsters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.