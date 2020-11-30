Wisconsin confirms Joe Biden as winner following recount

MADISON, Wis. — Joe Biden's victory in battleground Wisconsin was confirmed Monday following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results.

Confirmation of the results by the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission started a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit. Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit either on Monday or Tuesday, a longshot attempt to overturn the results by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots. Trump's attorneys have alleged without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Biden's campaign has said the recount showed that Biden won Wisconsin decisively and there was no fraud. Even if Trump were successful in Wisconsin, the state's 10 Electoral College votes would not be enough to undo Biden's overall victory.

The elections commission staff will next send paperwork to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to sign and send on to the U.S. administrator of general services.

Iran says Israel killed military nuclear scientist remotely

TEHRAN, Iran | A top Iranian security official on Monday accused Israel of using "electronic devices" to remotely kill a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program in the 2000s.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, made the comment at the funeral for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, where Iran's defense minister separately vowed to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power."

Fakhrizadeh headed Iran's so-called AMAD program, which Israel and the West have alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency says that "structured program" ended in 2003. U.S. intelligence agencies concurred with that assessment in a 2007 report.

Israel insists Iran still maintains the ambition of developing nuclear weapons, pointing to Tehran's ballistic missile program and research into other technologies.

Shamkhani's remarks drastically change the story of Fakhrizadeh's killing, which took place Friday. Authorities initially said a truck exploded and then gunmen opened fire on the scientist, killing him and a bodyguard. State TV even interviewed a man the night of the attack who described seeing gunmen open fire.

State TV's English-language broadcaster Press TV reported earlier Monday that a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore "the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry." State TV's Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, claimed the weapons used were "controlled by satellite," a claim also made Sunday by the semiofficial Fars news agency.

Georgia official announces investigations, defends election

ATLANTA | Georgia's top elections official announced investigations Monday into potential violations of election law even as he defended the integrity of the state's election against what he's said are baseless attacks.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has repeatedly said there's no evidence of systemic election irregularities or fraud, but he said during a news conference at the state Capitol that his office investigates any credible claims of illegal voting and election law violations.

More than 250 cases are under investigation, but there nothing so far seems likely to change the outcome of the election, Gabriel Sterling, a top official in Raffensperger's office, said during the news conference.

Raffensperger said some groups have tried to register ineligible people to vote ahead of a high-profile Jan. 5 runoff election for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. He said his office's 23 investigators also continue to look into allegations of problems with absentee ballots, as well as claims of people voting twice, people casting a dead person's ballot and non-residents voting in Georgia.

But Raffensperger also punched back — as he has repeatedly since the Nov. 3 general election — at allegations online and in lawsuits that the state's election was marred by widespread fraud.

Political fight brewing over Biden's WH budget chief nominee

WILMINGTON, Del. | President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget is quickly emerging as a political battle that could disrupt his efforts to swiftly fill out his administration.

Some Republicans are expressing doubt that Neera Tanden could be confirmed by the Senate after she spent years attacking GOP lawmakers on social media.

Like all of Biden's nominees, Tanden has little margin for error as she faces confirmation in a closely divided Senate.

That could be especially daunting for Tanden, the former adviser to Hillary Clinton and the president of the center-left Center for American Progress, given her history of political combat.

If Democrats should win runoff elections for Georgia's two GOP-held Senate seats, Tanden's job would become hugely important because the party would gain a slim majority in the chamber. That would allow them to pass special budget legislation that could roll back Trump's tax cuts, boost the Affordable Care Act and pursue other spending goals.