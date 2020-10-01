Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

A Roman Catholic diocese in New York City's suburbs Thursday became the largest in the U.S. to declare bankruptcy, seeking relief from a torrent of lawsuits filed after the state suspended the statute of limitations for suing over sexual abuse by priests.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre, which encompasses much of Long Island and 1.4 million Catholics, said in filing for Chapter 11 protection that it will ask a bankruptcy court to put all cases on hold so that they they can be settled together — a process it says is more equitable but that victims say limits their ability to get at the truth.

More than 200 lawsuits have been brought against the diocese since the 2019 passage of a New York law that gives victims the right to sue over decades-old sexual abuse by clergy members, teachers and other adults.

Polish divers find wreck of German WWII ship in Baltic Sea

WARSAW, Poland | A team of Polish divers say they have found almost intact the wreckage of a German World War II steamer Karlsruhe, which was bombed by Soviet planes and sunk in the Baltic Sea in April 1945, with the loss of hundreds of civilian and military lives.

In the wreckage, they say they have found military vehicles, china and sealed chests in the ship's hold, all in good condition.

The divers said they accessed Allied, German and Soviet documents detailing the fate of the steamer and spent more than a year looking for it, believing it was among the "most interesting, yet uncovered, stories from the Baltic Sea bed."