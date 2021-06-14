Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective

Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico, potentially offering the world yet another weapon against the virus at a time when developing countries are desperate for doses.

The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer's and Moderna's.

While demand for COVID-19 shots in the U.S. has dropped off dramatically and the country has more than enough doses to go around, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical. The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting supplies in poor parts of the world.

That help is still months away, however. The company, which has been plagued by raw-material shortages that have hampered production, said it plans to seek authorization for the shots in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere by the end of September and will be able to produce up to 100 million doses a month by then.

U.S. intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers

WASHINGTON | A new federal intelligence report warns that adherents of QAnon, the conspiracy theory embraced by some in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, could target Democrats and other political opponents for more violence as the movement's false prophecies don't come true.

Many QAnon followers believe former President Donald Trump was fighting enemies within the so-called "deep state" to expose a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex trafficking ring. Trump's loss to President Joe Biden disillusioned some believers in "The Storm," a supposed reckoning in which Trump's enemies would be tried and executed. Some adherents have now pivoted to believing Trump is the "shadow president" or Biden's victory was an illusion.

The report was compiled by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security and released Monday by Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat. It predicts that while some QAnon adherents will pull back, others "likely will begin to believe they can no longer 'trust the plan' referenced in QAnon posts and that they have an obligation to change from serving as 'digital soldiers' towards engaging in real world violence."

Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of 'Network,' dies at 83

NEW YORK | Ned Beatty, the Oscar-nominated character actor who in half a century of American movies, including "Deliverance," "Network" and "Superman," was a booming, indelible presence in even the smallest parts, has died. He was 83.

Beatty's manager, Deborah Miller, said Beatty died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones.

After years in regional theater, Beatty was cast in 1972's "Deliverance" as Bobby Trippe, the happy-go-lucky member of a male river-boating party terrorized by backwoods thugs in "Deliverance."

"For people like me, there's a lot of 'I know you! I know you! What have I seen you in?'" Beatty remarked without rancor in 1992.

Beatty received only one Oscar nomination, as supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976's "Network," but he contributed to some of the most popular movies of his time and worked constantly, his credits including more than 150 movies and TV shows.

Ukraine leader fears US-Russia summit won't produce results

KYIV, Ukraine | Ukraine's president says he's concerned that this week's US-Russia summit will not produce concrete results and will leave his country in an uncertain position.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press and other foreign news agencies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was disappointed that he was not able to have a meeting with President Joe Biden before Biden's Wednesday summit in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I believe that this would only have been a plus in the negotiating position of the U.S. President," Zelenskyy said Monday.

Ukraine is eager for strong support from the West as it faces Russia-backed separatist rebels who have taken control of a large section of the country's east.

"The No. 1 concern is that there will be no specifics," Zelenskyy said of the Geneva summit. "And the situation in Ukraine depends on this very, very much ... Everyone is afraid of solutions to the most difficult issues, final solutions."