Supreme Court Immigration Deportation Policy

The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in 2020 in Washington.

 Associated Press

Supreme Court won't let Biden implement immigration policy

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court won't allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.

