Supreme Court won't let Biden implement immigration policy
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court won't allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.
The court's order Thursday leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. The vote was 5-4 with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have allowed the Biden administration to put in place the guidance.
The justices were acting on the administration's emergency request to the court following conflicting decisions by federal appeals courts over a September directive from the Homeland Security Department that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or "egregious threats to public safety."
New York reports 1st U.S. polio case in nearly a decade
NEW YORK — An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.
Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland County, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
It appears the patient had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, perhaps from someone who got live vaccine — available in other countries, but not the U.S. — and spread it, officials said.
The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out how the infection occurred and whether other people were exposed to the virus.
Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize
DES MOINES, Iowa | Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's ninth largest jackpot.
The jackpot for Friday night's drawing has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights
ST. PAUL, Minn. | A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights, calling Lane's role in the restraint that killed Floyd "a very serious offense in which a life was lost" but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors and Floyd's family sought.
Judge Paul Magnuson's sentence was just slightly more than the 27 months that Lane's attorney had requested, while prosecutors had asked for at least 5 1/4 years in prison — the low end of federal guidelines. Lane was convicted earlier this year of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care.
Lane, who is white, held Floyd's legs as Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd's neck with his knee for nearly 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020. Bystander video of Floyd, who was Black, pleading that he could not breathe sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a reckoning over racial injustice over policing.
Two indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Two men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio, officials said.
A federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, both of Pasadena, Texas, on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury.
Both remain in federal custody without bond pending trial. Martinez's attorney, David Shearer of San Antonio, declined to comment on the indictments. A message to Zamorano's attorney was not immediately returned.
The incident happened on a remote San Antonio back road on June 27. Arriving police officers detained Zamorano after spotting him hiding in some nearby brush, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. A search of Zamorano's cellphone revealed calls with Martinez concerning the smuggling run.
