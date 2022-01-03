Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
SAN JOSE, Calif. | Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.
The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked.
Holmes could now face up to 20 years in prison for each count.
The former entrepreneur, who had bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by the judge, remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. Her partner, Billy Evans, showed agitation in earlier moments but appeared calm during the verdict reading.
After the judge left the courtroom to meet with jurors individually, Holmes got up to hug Evans and her parents before leaving with her lawyers. Evans later emerged in the hallway outside the courtroom, looking visibly shaken and emotional.
Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards
NEW YORK | A judge on Monday ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail over two years ago.
The guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — had agreed to deferred prosecution deals last May that required them to admit their guilt with the understanding that charges in a federal indictment would be dismissed if they followed the rules of their agreement for six months. They also were required to do 100 hours of community service.
Prosecutors last week requested the charges be dropped, and Judge Analisa Torres ordered the dismissal Monday.
Epstein, 66, was awaiting a sex trafficking trial when he took his life in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.
The death, a major embarrassment to the Bureau of Prisons, touched off intense scrutiny of operations at the federal jail adjacent to two large federal courthouses in lower Manhattan. It is currently closed.
In court papers, prosecutors said Noel and Thomas were at their desks just 15 feet (4.5 meters) from Epstein's cell as they shopped online for furniture and motorcycles and failed to make required rounds every 30 minutes. The indictment alleged that both appeared to have fallen asleep for one two-hour stretch.
Their lawyers blamed their sleepiness on staff shortages that caused them to work excessive overtime.
In a release, attorney Jason Foy said that Noel, his client, had provided the government with "truthful insight into the toxic culture, subpar training, staffing shortages, and dysfunctional management of the now closed Metropolitan Correctional Center. In exchange for Ms. Noel's cooperation, all charges against her were dismissed."
He added: "The short comings and mistakes made by Ms. Noel were a result of inexperience, lack of proper and sufficient training, and being put in a position to fail by the leadership of MCC and the Bureau of Prisons."
Foy said Noel now faces administrative proceedings with the Bureau of Prisons.
A lawyer for Michael Thomas did not immediately comment.
Epstein's death sparked widespread anger that he wouldn't have to answer for the allegations. Last week, his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in Manhattan federal court of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a monthlong trial.
Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released
NEW YORK | A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain's Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $500,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and anyone else "who could have been included as a potential defendant," according to a court record unsealed Monday.
The prince's lawyers say that language should bar Virginia Giuffre from suing Andrew now, even though he wasn't a party to the original settlement.
The private 2009 legal deal resolved Giuffre's allegations that Epstein had hired her as a teenager to be a sexual servant at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Andrew was not named in that lawsuit, but Giuffre had alleged in it that Epstein had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with numerous men "including royalty, politicians, academicians, businessmen and/or professional and personal acquaintances."
The settlement unsealed Monday also doesn't mention Andrew, but contains a single paragraph saying it protects anyone "who could have been included as a potential defendant" from being sued by Giuffre.
Attorney Andrew Brettler, representing the prince, has told a Manhattan federal court judge that the agreement should release Andrew "from any purported liability."
Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a statement Monday that the language about protecting potential defendants in the settlement between his client and Epstein was "irrelevant" to the prince's lawsuit in part because the paragraph did not mention the prince and he didn't know about it.
"He could not have been a 'potential defendant' in the settled case against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was not subject to jurisdiction in Florida and because the Florida case involved federal claims to which he was not a part," Boies said.
Boies said he wanted the Epstein-Giuffre agreement publicly released "to refute the claims being made about it by Prince Andrew's" public relations campaign.
Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying he had sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 when she was 17.
The prince's lawyers say Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he "unequivocally denies Giuffre's false allegations against him."
They also wrote that Giuffre sued Andrew "to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein's abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew."
Arguments over the request to dismiss the lawsuit are scheduled for Tuesday.
Recently, the prince's lawyers have said Giuffre should be disallowed from suing in the U.S. because she has lived most of the past two decades in Australia and can't accurately claim to be a resident of Colorado, where her mother lives.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has rejected an attempt by the lawyers to halt progression of the lawsuit and to subject Giuffre to a deposition over the issue of where she is a resident.
In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, "It didn't happen."
He said he has "no recollection" of ever meeting her.
The interview was widely panned by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein's victims. Afterward, the prince stepped back from royal duties.
A message seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Giuffre's lawyers and with Brettler.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in August 2019 as he awaited trial in the U.S. on sex trafficking charges that didn't involve Andrew.
His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week in Manhattan on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges related to several women after a month-long trial. Giuffre was not one of the alleged victims in that case.
Judge Alison J. Nathan, who presided over the trial, asked lawyers on both sides to suggest when a sentencing date should be set and when a trial should be scheduled on perjury charges that were severed from the other charges Maxwell faced.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has done.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
WASHINGTON | A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter as 6 to 11 inches of snow ringed the area around Washington.
Snow spotters for the National Weather Service reported accumulations of 11.5 inches in the D.C. suburb of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and 10 inchesin Rose Hill, Virginia, by the time the storm wound down Monday afternoon. At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 6.7 inches of snow was reported. Farther south, in Chancellorsville, Virginia, 12.1 inches was reported.
"It was balmy and foggy yesterday and then 6 inches of snow this morning, not even 12 hours later. That's not something I've seen before," said Shawn Devroude, 52, a federal worker who braved the blizzard-like conditions in the nation's capital to play with his 9-year-old border collie, MoJo, at the Naval Memorial.
The heavy snowfall, coupled with closings caused by the surge in coronavirus cases, forced much of Washington to shut down. Four of the Smithsonian museums had already closed in late December due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and the National Zoo announced Monday that it would close for the day because of the snow.
Strong wind gusts and snow falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour made travel treacherous. In Virginia, state police responded to more than 600 traffic accidents, including a crash involving six tractor-trailers. State police said no injuries were reported in the crash.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency and advised residents to stay home.
"Stay off the roads and allow our crews to work," she said.
President Joe Biden made a slow return to Washington after spending about a week in Delaware. The snow grounded Biden's helicopter, so he motorcaded to the White House from Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, a slow slog that took nearly an hour. The White House Press briefing was canceled, although Biden's other public events were still on.
More than half the flights were delayed or canceled Monday at Washington's three major airports, according to FlightAware.com's misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York's three major airports were delayed or canceled as well. In New Jersey, snow blanketed the southern half of the state, dumping about a foot (0.3 meters) near the resort town of Atlantic City.
Andrea Klein, 23, a graduate student at Georgetown University, welcomed the snow after spending the past two weeks in quarantine when one of her roommates tested positive for COVID-19.
"Things have been feeling a bit stressful in the world lately so to walk around in the snow with friends is a nice return to normalcy," she said, while strolling around the National Mall taking pictures.
Many COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites were closed in D.C., Virginia and in Maryland due to the weather. Multiple school districts in the region also said they would be closed, delayed or have virtual learning Monday.
Karla Rivas, who is originally from Miami but now lives in Baltimore, experienced her first-ever winter storm.
"I love it," she said. "I feel like it's great to have the seasons."
Other parts of the country were also dealing with a snowy start to the new year.
Western Washington state and Oregon were seeing a mix of rain and snow while heavy snow, gusty winds, drifts and crashes shut down mountain passes and some highways.
Even Florida woke up to a dusting of snow, with temperatures plunging in parts of the Panhandle after typical beach weather Sunday.
A 7-year-old girl died Monday morning when a tree fell on a cabin in East Tennessee near the Smoky Mountains, Blount County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Marian O'Briant said. She said numerous trees and power lines were down all over Blount County after heavy, wet snow fell overnight. No one else was injured. Officials did not release additional information.
A 55-year-old man Delaware man died after his car ran off the road and hit a tree Monday morning as freezing rain fell in the area, according to the state police. Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said investigators haven't determined if weather was a factor in the crash.
As much as 6 inches of snow accumulated in north Alabama, where authorities reported multiple roads were blocked because of icy spots and wrecks.
With temperatures in the teens forecast for overnight, Virginia State Police warned that any snow that melted during the day is expected to freeze, causing icy and dangerous road conditions. Some school districts in Virginia said schools would be closed again Tuesday.
