Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria
WASHINGTON | U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based.
Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.
Officials said they believe the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges, and that they hit both the U.S. side of al-Tanf garrison and the side where Syrian opposition forces stay.
There were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the attack.
U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants. The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to provide details when asked about the report during a news conference Monday. He called it a "complex, coordinated and deliberate attack" and said the U.S. has seen similar ones before from Shia militia groups that are backed by Iran. But he would not go into specifics and said he had no update on the munitions used in the attack.
The last major Iranian attack on U.S. forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq. U.S. and coalition troops were warned of the incoming missiles and were able to take cover, but more than 100 U.S. service members received traumatic brain injuries as a result of the blasts.
Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho | A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.
At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority of the mall has been cleared, but police were still looking for any additional victims.
Police didn't release any other information about the victims or the suspect, saying the investigation was ongoing.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1:50 p.m. on Monday — including a report that one person was "shot and down" at that time.
When the officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect.
"There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer's injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody," Lee said. He said investigators believe there was only one shooter, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.
Biden sued over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio | Ohio's top lawyer filed suit against the Biden administration on Monday seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics that President Joe Biden reversed earlier this month.
The action filed by Republican Attorney Dave Yost in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati was joined by 11 other states.
At issue are new federal regulations set by the Department of Health and Human Services that take the Title X federal family planning program back to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.
Record-breaking storm douses drought-stricken California
SAN FRANCISCO | Across Northern California, crews worked Monday to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.
Despite the problems, the rain and mountain snow were welcome in Northern California, which is so dry that nearly all of it is classified as either experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.
The National Weather Service called preliminary rainfall totals "staggering," including 11 inches at the base of Marin County's Mount Tamalpais and 4 inches in downtown San Francisco, the fourth-wettest day ever for the city.
Water rose so quickly that two people and a dog needed rescuing from rising creeks in separate incidents early Monday in San Jose. Interstate 80, the major highway through the Sierra Nevada Mountains to Reno, Nevada, was shut down by heavy snow early Monday. In California's Colusa and Yolo counties, state highways 16 and 20 were shut for several miles because of mudslides, the state Department of Transportation said.
The same storm system also slammed Oregon and Washington state, causing power outages that affected tens of thousands of people. Two people were killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in the greater Seattle area.
