Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism list

CAIRO | President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335 million to American terror victims and their families.

The move would open the door for the African country to get international loans and aid needed to revive its battered economy and rescue the country's transition to democracy. The announcement, just two weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election, also comes as the Trump administration works to get other Arab countries, such as Sudan, to join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain's recent recognition of Israel.

Delisting Sudan from the state sponsors blacklist is a key incentive for the Sudanese government to normalize relations with Israel. Trump's announcement came after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin traveled to Bahrain to cement the Gulf state's recognition of the Jewish state.

Trump tweeted: "GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"

Sudan has agreed to pay compensation for victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, attacks conducted by Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida network while bin Laden was living in Sudan.

Gen. Abdel-Farrah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling sovereign council, welcomed Trump's announcement as a "constructive step." He said in a tweet the removal would come "in recognition of the historic change that has taken place in Sudan."

Trump envoy traveled to Syria for talks on missing Americans

WASHINGTON | A senior White House official made an unusual, secret visit to Syria for high-level talks aimed at securing the release of two Americans who have been missing for years amid the country's long civil war, Trump administration officials said Monday.

Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, went to Syria as part of an administration effort to secure the release of Americans overseas, including missing journalist Austin Tice, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The trip, the first high-level visit by an American official to Syria in years, was first reported Sunday by The Wall Street Journal. Two administration officials confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations.

Gaining the release of Tice, a journalist from Texas who disappeared while covering the civil war in 2012, would be a significant foreign policy victory for Trump, whose administration has touted its record of freeing Americans held overseas as well as an unconventional approach to Middle East politics.

Direct talks had also been sought by the missing journalist's parents, Marc and Debra Tice.

Tice, a former Marine and native of Houston, Texas, vanished in August 2012 in the Damascus suburb of Daraya as he was about to make a trip to Lebanon and was detained at a checkpoint. He had been working as a freelance journalist for CBS News and other outlets.

The Syrian government has not publicly acknowledged knowing anything about his whereabouts.

The other missing man is Majd Kamalmaz, a 62-year-old clinical psychologist from Virginia, who disappeared in 2017 and is believed to be held in a Syrian government prison.

His daughter, Maryam, said the family learned of Patel's visit last week. "Praying for the best from it," she said, speaking to The AP in a series of messages.

The family believes the trip occurred within the past two weeks but she had no further details.

There has not been a confirmed visit by a high-level American official to Damascus since the U.S. shuttered its embassy in the capital and withdrew its ambassador in 2012 as the country's civil war worsened.

However, numerous U.S. officials, both military and civilian, have traveled to rebel-held parts of the country in the years since.

The visit would be seen as a boost by the internationally isolated government of President Bashar Assad, which faces U.S. and European sanctions for its role in the war. In recent months, as the fighting subsides, a number of Arab countries that had boycotted Assad have begun reopening their embassies in Damascus.

A pro-Syrian government newspaper Al-Watan also confirmed the Journal's report, adding that Patel and Roger Carstens, special presidential envoy for hostages affairs, were in Damascus in August, where they met with the Syrian intelligence chief to discuss the Americans.

The paper, which usually conveys government positions, said Syrian officials have demanded a U.S. troop withdrawal from eastern Syria, where they have been deployed alongside Kurdish fighters. Damascus considers the U.S. troop presence there illegal and is at odds with the Kurdish group seeking autonomy. The paper also said it was the third such secret visit by senior U.S. officials in past years.

Trump has made negotiating the release of U.S. citizens held hostage or imprisoned in foreign countries a priority.

Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

DENVER | A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies was charged Monday with second-degree murder, according to the Denver district court clerk's office.

The charges in the death of Lee Keltner, 49, were filed to the district court against Matthew Dolloff, 30, who was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.

The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning, according to the district court clerk's office. No attorney has been listed for Dolloff yet in court records.

People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.