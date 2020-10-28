Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility, satellite images released Wednesday show, just as the U.N. nuclear agency acknowledged Tehran is building an underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant after its last one exploded in a reported sabotage attack last summer.

The construction comes as the U.S. nears Election Day in a campaign pitting President Donald Trump, whose maximum pressure campaign against Iran has led Tehran to abandon all limits on its atomic program, and Joe Biden, who has expressed a willingness to return to the accord. The outcome of the vote likely will decide which approach America takes. Heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. nearly ignited a war at the start of the year.

Since August, Iran has built a new or regraded road to the south of Natanz toward what analysts believe is a former firing range for security forces at the enrichment facility, images from San Francisco-based Planet Labs Inc. show.

Analysts from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies say they believe the site is undergoing excavation.

Iran now enriches uranium to up to 4.5% purity, and according to the last IAEA report, had a stockpile of 2.32 tons. Experts typically say 1.15 tons of low-enriched uranium is enough material to be re-enriched up to weapons-grade levels of 90% purity for one nuclear weapon.

Grossi told The Associated Press, however, that the IAEA's current estimate is that Iran does not yet have enough to produce a weapon.

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

DECATUR, Tenn. | A school bus driver was killed along with a 7-year-old girl after a utility vehicle swerved into their lane. The bus, carrying 22 children, slammed head-on into the vehicle's side, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says.

Five children were airlifted to a regional hospital and two were taken by ambulance after Tuesday's crash on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, Lt. Bill Miller said.

Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus. The bus driver had no opportunity to stop, the highway patrol said.

No names were released pending notification of family.

In a statement Wednesday, Meigs County Schools said several students were treated and released at hospitals. Four remained hospitalized and were stable Wednesday, Baker said.

Authorities are investigating. No charges have been filed in the crash.

Strong typhoon slams Vietnam; at least 2 dead, 26 missing

HANOI, Vietnam | Typhoon Molave slammed into Vietnam with destructive force Wednesday, killing at least two people and sinking two fishing boats with 26 crew members in what was feared to be the most powerful storm to hit the country in 20 years.

Winds of up to 93 miles per hour killed a man by knocking him off his roof as he was trying to reinforce it in south-central Quang Ngai province. Another man was pinned to death by a fallen tree in the coastal province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

The navy deployed two rescue boats to search for the 26 fishermen off Binh Dinh province, according to state-run VTV network. It was not immediately clear if anyone was saved in the storm-tossed waters.

TV footage showed ferocious wind rattling roofs and toppling trees in Quang Ngai. In the nearby coastal province of Phu Yen, key roads were littered by fallen electric posts, trees and billboards, and the wind ripped off roofs from many houses and ravaged fish farms.

At least 40,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters farther inland from coastal villages.

VTV showed displaced villagers huddled in classrooms that were converted into an evacuation center, where they spent the night.

Provincial authorities shut down offices, factories and schools and asked people to remain indoors to prevent casualties. Vietnam is still recovering from severe flooding and landslides that killed 136 people and left dozens missing in three provinces.

More than 310,000 houses were damaged or destroyed in recent floods, leaving more than a million people in severe danger and in need of shelter, food, sanitation and safe drinking water even before the typhoon hit Vietnam, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Venezuelan president: Key oil refinery attacked; 2 detained

CARACAS, Venezuela | Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Wednesday that a large oil refinery suffered a "terrorist attack" as his government struggles to provide domestic fuel to the nation amid a historic political and economic crisis.

Maduro spoke at a nationally televised news conference, touching on a wide range of topics that included opening a probe into the secret departure of a leading political adversary, Leopoldo López, who recently fled after being holed up for months in the Spanish ambassador's residence.

Maduro gave few details of the alleged attack Tuesday that he said toppled a large tower at the Amuay Refinery on Venezuela's northern Caribbean coast. He said it was carried out with a "large and powerful" weapon, which was still under investigation.

The president also said two foreigners tied to extremist groups were detained a day prior to the incident with plans to kill Venezuelan leaders. Maduro did not identify the them, give their nationality or explain whether they had ties to the refinery attack.

This follows the arrest a month earlier in the same part of Venezuela of a U.S. citizen, Matthew John Heath, who was later labelled a spy by Maduro. He has been charged with terrorism, weapons trafficking and conspiracy.

Venezuela has been in an economic crisis, which critics blame on two decades of failed socialist policies that have left the nation bankrupt and its infrastructure crumbling. Maduro says he is under attack from Washington, which wants to oust him from power.

Venezuela was once a wealthy oil nation, but its broken refineries fail to produce enough fuel for drivers to fuel up their cars. Venezuela in recent months has begun importing gasoline from Iran, another nation that has been hit with U.S. sanctions.