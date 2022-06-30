Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
NEW YORK | The U.S. Justice Department has launched a sweeping inquiry into the New York Police Department's famed sex crimes investigators following years of complaints about the way they treat crime victims.
The civil rights investigation, announced Thursday and spurred by a letter last year from appalled victims, will examine whether the NYPD's Special Victims Division engages in a pattern of gender-biased policing, officials said.
The police unit inspired TV's "Law & Order: SVU," and the real-life version has tackled such major cases as the prosecution of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. But the division also has faced a decade of complaints about thin staffing and superficial investigations.
After the lawsuit and a leadership shakeup, the NYPD promised change. But victims' advocates say it hasn't happened.
"We hope the Justice Department's investigation and our lawsuit will finally result in real change for victims and survivors of sexual assault in New York City," said the women's lawyer, Mariann Wang.
Ecuador: Agreement ends 18 days of strikes
QUITO, Ecuador | Ecuador's government and the country's main Indigenous group reached an agreement Thursday to end 18 days of often-violent strikes that had virtually paralyzed the country and killed at least four people.
The deal, which includes a decrease in the price of fuel and other concessions, was signed by Government Minister Francisco Jiménez, Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza and the head of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Luis Cabrera, who acted as mediator.
The agreement sets out that gasoline prices will decrease 15 cents to $2.40 per gallon and diesel prices will also decline the same amount, from $1.90 per gallon to $1.75.
The deal also sets limits to the expansion of oil exploration areas and prohibits mining activity in protected areas, national parks and water sources.
New Zealand designates Proud Boys a terrorist organization
WELLINGTON, New Zealand | New Zealand's government has declared that American far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base are terrorist organizations.
The two groups join 18 others including Islamic State that have been given an official terrorist designation, making it illegal in New Zealand to fund, recruit or participate in the groups, and obligating authorities to take action against them.
The U.S. groups are not known to be active in New Zealand, although the South Pacific nation has become more attuned to threats from the far right after a white supremacist shot and killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019.
The New Zealand massacre inspired other white supremacists around the world, including a white gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
