Chief: More officers needed to fully reopen Capitol
WASHINGTON | The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police told lawmakers Wednesday it was his recommendation to move forward with a phased-in reopening of the U.S. Capitol as his agency works to overcome attrition after the January 6 insurrection and hiring delays because of the pandemic.
The testimony before a House subcommittee underscores that persistent security concerns are playing a major role in restricting the public’s access to the Capitol, an increasingly sore point with lawmakers from both parties who are urging a return to normalcy after two years of restrictions.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said the department doesn’t have the personnel to staff the number of posts deemed necessary to secure the Capitol and adjacent offices. Additional posts were added after Jan. 6.
“I regret we’re the chokepoint, we’re the problem in terms of getting it reopened fully,” Manger said.
Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition
HARTFORD, Conn. | A Connecticut judge said Wednesday Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be fined for each weekday that passes without him appearing for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
The penalties were in response to Jones defying court orders to attend a deposition last week, when he cited a health problem including vertigo that later turned out to be a sinus infection. His testimony is being sought ahead of a trial to determine how much he should pay in damages to the families for pushing a conspiracy theory that the massacre never happened.
The penalties will begin at $25,000 per weekday beginning Friday and increase by $25,000 per weekday until he appears for a deposition, Judge Barbara Bellis said. She found Jones in contempt of court orders and repeated her view Wednesday that letters submitted by Jones’ doctors did not include enough evidence that he was too ill to attend last week’s deposition. She noted Jones appeared on his website show — either in-person or by phone — every day last week.
Judge strikes down parts
of Florida election law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.
The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made the election bill a priority, said the state will appeal Walker’s decision and win.
Groups sue Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Gay rights advocates sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to block a new law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to the forefront of the country’s culture wars. Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay “ law and argue that its true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families.
The challenge filed in federal court in Tallahassee on behalf of Equality Florida and Family Equality alleges that the law violates the constitutionally protected rights of free speech, equal protection and due process of students and families.
DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly described the rules as reasonable, saying children should learn about sexual orientation and gender identity from their parents, not in schools.
— From AP reports
