Student fired at officers at Tennessee school, was killed

A student opened fire on officers responding to a report of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school Monday and police shot back and killed him, authorities said.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police found the student in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, a city about 180 miles east of Nashville. They ordered him out, but he wouldn't comply, and that's when he reportedly opened fire, Rausch said. Police fired back.

The student died at the school, and an officer was wounded and taken into surgery, authorities said. No one else was hurt.

"It's a sad day for Knoxville, and it's tough for Austin-East," Rausch said.

Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Reid's blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was 0.113, above the legal limit of .08. He also was driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone seconds before his truck crashed into two cars stopped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium.

One of the vehicles had stalled because its battery was dead and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to the charging documents.

A 5-year-old girl in the second car, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her family's attorney told The Kansas City Star on Monday that she was released from the hospital on April 2 and is being treated at her home. She is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.

Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if he's convicted. He was expected to surrender to police later Wednesday. Prosecutors sought a $100,000 bond.

Ukraine's leader requests a talk with Putin, gets no answer

KYIV, Ukraine | Ukraine's leader has asked for a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russian troop buildup across his country's border and the escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, but the request has not been answered so far, his spokeswoman said Monday.

The concentration of Russian troops along the frontier comes amid a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-baсked separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in fighting in eastern Ukraine and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled.

The G-7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States said Monday they are "deeply concerned by the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine's borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to head to Paris soon for talks on the buildup with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mendel said Monday.

Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru sets runoff

QUITO, Ecuador | Ecuador will be led for the next four years by a conservative businessman after voters on Sunday rebuffed a left-leaning movement that yielded an economic boom and then a recession since taking hold of the presidency last decade. That election certainty, however, did not extend to neighboring Peru, where the presidential contest is headed to a runoff after none of the 18 candidates obtained more than 50% of the votes.

The victory of former banker Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador came after less than half of a percentage point put him ahead of another candidate and allowed him to claim a spot in Sunday's runoff.