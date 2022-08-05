How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/05/2022
Stocks are closing mostly lower Friday after new data on the hot U.S. jobs market suggested the Fed won't soon rein in its aggressive rate hikes.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell, while the Dow Jones industrials notched a small gain.
Employers unexpectedly accelerated their hiring last month and added hundreds of thousands more jobs than forecast. While the data suggests the economy may not be in a recession, it also undercuts investor hopes that inflation may be close to peaking. Treasury yields jumped.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.75 points, or 0.2%, to 4,145.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.65 points, or 0.2%, to 32,803.47. The Nasdaq fell 63.03 points, or 0.5%, to 12,657.55. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.37 points, or 0.8%, to 1,921.82.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 14.90 points, or 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 41.66 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq is up 266.87 points, or 2.2%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 36.59 points, or 1.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 620.99 points, or 13%. The Dow is down 3,534.83 points, or 9.7%. The Nasdaq is down 2,987.42 points, or 19.1%. The Russell 2000 is down 323.49 points, or 14.4%.
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
AUSTIN, Texas | Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million, an economist testified Friday to a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
The same jury ordered Jones to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis $4.1 million in compensation for defamation. Jurors began considering additional punitive damages Friday as a separate issue. The parents want to punish Jones for a decade of pushing false hoax claims that they say led to a decade of trauma and abuse from the Infowars host's followers.
Bernard Pettingill, who was hired by the plaintiffs to study Jones' net worth, said records show that Jones withdrew $62 million for himself in 2021, when default judgments were issued in lawsuits against him.
Storms ground U.S. air travelers as airlines cancel flights
Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast.
The New York City area's three major airports and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations by Friday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.
American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, or 6% of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, also canceled more than 200 flights, about 20% of its schedule.
Another 3,700 flights were delayed by midafternoon.
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud over 'bot' count
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he claimed held back necessary information and misled his team about the true size of its user base.
The countersuit by the billionaire and Tesla CEO alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of a securities law in Texas, where Musk lives.
Musk's counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court.
Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year, then tried to back out of the deal by claiming the social platform was infested with a larger numbers of "spam bots" and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.
