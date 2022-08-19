US Ukraine Aid

Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in June in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. 

 Associated Press

U.S. announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

WASHINGTON | The U.S. for the first time Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

