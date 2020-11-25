Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to march on despite pandemic

NEW YORK | Jawan M. Jackson recently got to do something he's been yearning to do for months — sing and dance again with his Broadway cast.

Jackson is one of the stars of "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" and he reunited with castmates for the first time since theaters shuttered to prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

"I was most happy with just seeing all my old friends I haven't seen in months, some who flew in specifically for the show to do this," he said. "It was different, but it was still great to do."

The pandemic, which shut down theaters in March, may have upended most traditions this holiday season, but the annual New York City parade will march on with balloons, dancers, floats, Broadway shows and Santa — albeit heavily edited for safety.

The biggest change this year is that the usual 2 1/2-mile route through crowded Manhattan has been scrapped in favor of concentrating events to a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer's flagship Manhattan store. Many performances have been pre-taped and most of the parade's performers will be locally based to cut down on travel.

This year's lineup of balloons includes Snoopy, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "The Elf on the Shelf," Chase from "Paw Patrol," Pikachu, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, SpongeBob SquarePants and "Trolls." New this time are "The Boss Baby" and Red Titan from "Ryan's World."

Tornado causes damage, injuries in Dallas-area city

ARLINGTON, Texas — A tornado swept through parts of the Dallas-area city of Arlington, damaging several apartment complexes and other buildings, displacing 75 families and causing minor injuries to three people, officials said Wednesday.

The Arlington Fire Department said the storm, which passed through the city at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, caused the collapse of three apartment complexes, two commercial buildings, a church and a home. Gas leaks and downed power lines at various locations were also reported.

About 75 families were displaced by the damage at the apartment complexes and the American Red Cross of North Texas said it was providing them with emergency shelter.

Maria Macias, who lives in one of the damaged complexes, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she was making banana pies when the loud thunder started.

"Then the roof came off," she said, and rain poured into her family's apartment.

A National Weather Service survey team determined the damage was caused by an EF-2 tornado with wind peaks of around 115 mph.

Picture of U.S. economy is worrisome as virus inflicts damage

WASHINGTON | Gripped by the accelerating viral outbreak, the U.S. economy is under pressure from persistent layoffs, diminished income and nervous consumers, whose spending is needed to drive a recovery from the pandemic.

A flurry of data released Wednesday suggested that the spread of the virus is intensifying the threats to an economy still struggling to recover from the deep recession that struck in early spring.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 778,000, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs more than eight months after the virus hit. Before the pandemic, weekly jobless claims typically amounted to only about 225,000. Layoffs are still historically high, with many businesses unable to fully reopen and some, especially restaurants and bars, facing tightened restrictions.

Consumers increased their spending last month by just 0.5%, the weakest rise since the pandemic erupted. The tepid figure suggested that on the eve of the crucial holiday shopping season, Americans remain anxious with the virus spreading and Congress failing to enact any further aid for struggling individuals, businesses, cities and states.

Economists at JPMorgan Chase have slashed their forecast for the first quarter to a negative 1% annual GDP rate.

"This winter will be grim," they wrote in a research note.

Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in the summer

LONDON | The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

Meghan described the miscarriage in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Wednesday, writing that "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have an 18-month-old son, Archie.

The duchess, 39, said she was sharing her story to help break the silence around an all-too-common tragedy. Britain's National Health Service says about one in eight pregnancies in which a woman is aware she is pregnant ends in miscarriage.