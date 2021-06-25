Bargainers say have policing 'framework,' but issues remain
WASHINGTON — Congressional bargainers said Thursday they've agreed to a bipartisan framework for overhauling policing procedures, producing an upbeat but bare-bones statement that provided no details, conceded that disagreements remained and left uncertain their prospects for crafting a compromise that has eluded them for a year.
Negotiators vaguely described the status of their talks with three sentences released around dinner time Thursday as the Senate left town for a two-week recess. It came 13 months after George Floyd's killing and with the shadow of next year's elections lengthening over Congress' work.
Aides of both parties said they could provide no detail about what exactly was in the framework. It was also unclear why only three of the five negotiators' names were on the release: Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. The names of Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., did not appear, though Durbin endorsed its thrust in comments to reporters.
Congress votes to reinstate methane rules loosened by Trump
WASHINGTON | Congressional Democrats have approved a measure reinstating rules aimed at limiting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling, a rare effort by Democrats to use the legislative branch to overturn a regulatory rollback under President Donald Trump.
The House gave final legislative approval Friday to a resolution that would undo a Trump-era environmental rule that relaxed requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from leaks and flares in oil and gas wells.
The resolution was approved, 229-191, and now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Twelve Republicans joined 217 Democrats to support the measure.
Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline
MINNEAPOLIS | The Biden administration signaled in a court filing this week that it does not plan to cancel federal permits for Enbridge's Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline project, despite pleas by Native Americans and environmental groups for the president to intervene.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used the filing to defend its decision in November to grant Enbridge a water permit for the project, the last major approval the Calgary, Alberta-based company needed.
Wednesday's filing by the Corps and its attorneys at the Department of Justice marks the first time President Joe Biden's administration has taken a public position on Enbridge's plan to replace its aging Line 3, which carries oil from western Canada to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
AP-NORC poll: Most say restrict abortion after 1st trimester
NEW YORK | A solid majority of Americans believe most abortions should be legal in the first three months of a woman’s pregnancy, but most say the procedure should usually be illegal in the second and third trimesters, according to a new poll.
The poll comes just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case involving a currently blocked Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, two weeks into the second trimester. If the high court upholds the law, it would be the first time since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision confirming a woman’s right to abortion that a state would be allowed to ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
Environmentalists sue over Florida wastewater reservoir leak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | Efforts to clean up a leaky reservoir that dumped tens of millions of gallons of potentially hazardous gypsum wastewater into Tampa Bay must be overseen by a federal judge to guard against continued mismanagement, environmental groups claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday.
More than 215 million gallons of wastewater was released earlier this year into the bay, blamed by some scientists and commercial fishermen for causing algae blooms, temporarily closing shellfish harvesting and worsening an outbreak of fish-killing toxic red tide along the Gulf coast.
"The Piney Point disaster is exhibit A in a long list of Florida's failures to protect our water and wildlife from the harms of phosphogypsum," said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the plaintiffs.
