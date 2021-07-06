Searchers at collapse site 'not seeing anything positive'
SURFSIDE, Fla. | Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse sounded increasingly somber Tuesday about the prospects for finding anyone alive, saying they have detected no new signs of life in the rubble as the death toll climbed to 36.
Crews in yellow helmets and blue jumpsuits searched the debris for a 13th day while wind and rain from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa complicated their efforts. Video released by the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department showed workers lugging pickaxes and power saws through piles of concrete rubble barbed with snapped steel rebar. Other searchers could be seen digging with gloved hands through pulverized concrete and dumping shovels of debris into large buckets.
Search-and-rescue workers continued to look for open spaces where people might be found alive nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.
While officials still call the efforts a search-and-rescue operation, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of “tragic loss.”
Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC's mayoral race
NEW YORK | Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing.
A former police captain, Adams would be the city's second Black mayor if elected.
He triumphed over a large Democratic field in New York's first major race to use ranked choice voting. Results from the latest tabulations released Tuesday showed him leading former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes, or a little more than 1 percentage point.
Adams will be the prohibitive favorite in the general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1 in New York City.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 86th birthday
DHARMSALA, India | The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated his 86th birthday on Tuesday, thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation to India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959.
"I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust," the Dalai Lama said in a video message.
He reiterated his mission to serve humanity and urged supporters to be compassionate.
"Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony," he said.
He added that he had great respect for India's secular values such as "honesty, karuna (compassion), and ahimsa (non-violence)."
U.S. finalizes ban on Belarus travel over forced landing
WASHINGTON | The Transportation Department issued a final order Tuesday that blocks most travel between the United States and Belarus, underscoring Washington's concern about the recent forced landing of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident Belarussian journalist.
The order, which was requested by the State Department, bars airlines from selling tickets for travel between the two countries, with exceptions only for humanitarian or national-security reasons.
The Transportation Department proposed the ban last week and said Tuesday that it received no objections. There are no direct passenger flights between the U.S. and Belarus.
In May, Belarussian officials ordered a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk, where authorities removed journalist Raman Pratasevich from the plane and arrested him. Pratasevich faces a possible 15-year prison term.
