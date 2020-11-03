Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins 3rd term, amid rising tensions

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast | Security forces in Ivory Coast dispersed opposition supporters with tear gas while protesters erected barricades in the streets Tuesday after President Alassane Ouattara was declared the winner of a controversial third term.

The mounting unrest came as authorities loyal to Ouattara's government appeared to be stepping up their surveillance of top opposition leaders Pascal Affi N'Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie, who vowed to set up their own transitional government after denouncing Saturday's vote.

Police showed up Tuesday afternoon as international journalists gathered for a press conference with members of the opposition. After ordering people to leave the scene, forces fired tear gas in the surrounding streets.

The two opposition leaders had boycotted Saturday's presidential election in a bid to discredit the vote. On Monday, they discounted Ouattara's victory, saying his mandate to lead Ivory Coast had expired.

There have been widespread fears of post-election violence erupting in Ivory Coast, where more than 3,000 people were killed following a disputed vote a decade ago.

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

ATHENS, Greece | Coronavirus cases hit new daily highs this week in Russia, and Germany and the U.K. announced plans Tuesday to expand virus testing as European countries battled rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Nations reintroduced restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has caused more than 1.2 million deaths around the globe, over 270,000 of them in Europe, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is straining health care systems.

New measures took effect Tuesday in Austria, Greece and Sweden, following a partial shutdown imposed in Germany Monday and tighter rules in Italy, France, Kosovo and Croatia. England faces a near-total lockdown from Thursday, although schools and universities will stay open.

Infections spiked in Russia, where authorities reported 18.648 new cases Tuesday. It was the fifth straight day of more than 18,000 confirmed cases, compared to the country's daily record of over 11,000 in the spring.

Russia has the world's fourth-highest reported coronavirus caseload with over 1.6 million people confirmed infected, including more than 28,000 who died in the pandemic.

The country lifted most virus-related restrictions this summer, and Russian officials say the health care system can cope. However, alarming reports have surfaced of overwhelmed hospitals, drug shortages and inundated medical workers.

Sweden, where the government skipped the lockdowns other nations adopted for a much-debated approach that kept much of society open, set new nationwide limits on restaurants and cafes, ordering them them to serve only seated customers and with a maximum of eight per table. The Scandinavian country announced local restrictions in three more counties that include Sweden's largest cities.

U.K. raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

LONDON | Britain raised its terror threat level to severe on Tuesday, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France.

The threat level of severe means an attack in the United Kingdom is considered highly likely. The level had previously been at substantial, meaning an attack is thought to be likely.

The decision announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel came after a man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group stormed through the center of the Austrian capital of Vienna armed with an automatic rifle Monday night, killing four people before police shot and killed him.

"We have already taken significant steps to amend our powers and strengthen the tools for dealing with the developing terrorist threats we face,'' Patel said in a statement. "That process will continue, and the British public should be in no doubt that we will take the strongest possible action to protect our national security.''

Patel said the increased security alert is a "precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.''

The U.K. government's Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which was established in June 2003, sets the terror level. The center assesses intelligence relating to international terrorism, at home and overseas, and sets threat levels and issues warnings of threats and other terror-related information.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, U.K. head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said that while there was no intelligence link between the European attacks and the U.K., counterterrorism police "will of course provide any assistance where we can.''