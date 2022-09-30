Congress Budget

The U.S. Capitol dome in August in Washington. 

 Associated Press

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight.

