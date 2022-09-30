Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight.
The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201 earlier in the day. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. Some wanted to extend government funding into January when, based on the results of the midterm elections, it's possible they'll have more leverage over setting federal spending for the full fiscal year. Others argued the measure needed to do more to address border security.
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills
SEOUL, South Korea | South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces.
The North's recent five missiles launches, the first such tests in a month, also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the "ironclad" U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
The one-day three-nation training off the Korean Peninsula's east coast is meant to cope with a North Korean push to advance its ability to fire missile from submarines, according to a South Korean navy statement.
