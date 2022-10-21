APTOPIX School Shooting Michigan

Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. 

 Associated Press

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT | A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday.

