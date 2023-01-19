Anti-government protesters face off with security outside Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Arequipa, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for up to 48 protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Jose Sotomayor)
An anti-government protesters who traveled to the capital from across the country to march against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, is detained by the police during clashes in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for up to 48 protesters killed in clashes with police. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Protesters stream to Peru capital demanding president resign
LIMA, Peru | People are pouring into Peru's capital, many from remote Andean regions, for a protest against President Dina Boluarte and in support of her predecessor, whose ouster last month launched weeks of deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.
Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo, Peru's first leader from a rural Andean background, hope the protest opens a new chapter in the movement to demand Boluarte's resignation and structural change. Castillo was impeached after a failed attempt to dissolve Congress. The protests have so far been held mainly in Peru's southern Andes.
By bringing the protest to Lima, demonstrators hope to give fresh weight to the movement.
Railroad's plan to test idea to cut train crews put on hold
OMAHA, Neb. | Union Pacific's latest attempt to move toward cutting its train crews down to one person remains on hold because of the longstanding safety concerns of the union that represents conductors.
The railroad had wanted to start a pilot project this year in the western end of its home state of Nebraska to test out how quickly a conductor based in a truck could respond to train problems and compare that to how fast the conductor aboard the train could address them.
But the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union refused to agree to the plan because it believes train conductors play a crucial safety role.
