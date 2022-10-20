Philippines Russia Helicopter Deal

Then Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets cabinet officials at the Malacanang presidential palace in March in Manila, Philippines. 

 Associated Press

Philippines to buy U.S. aircraft after scrapping Russia deal

MANILA, Philippines | Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has "secured an alternative supply from the United States."

