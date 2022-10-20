Philippines to buy U.S. aircraft after scrapping Russia deal
MANILA, Philippines | Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has "secured an alternative supply from the United States."
Marcos Jr. said at a news conference that the Philippine government will negotiate to get back part of the down payment it made to the Russian aircraft manufacturer.
It was the first time Marcos Jr., who took office in June, has commented publicly on the touchy issue involving Russia. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, signed the deal to buy the Mi-17 helicopters but decided before his term ended to cancel the contract due to fears of possible Western sanctions.
"I think it was already determined by the previous administration that that deal will not carry through, will not go on," Marcos Jr. said when asked to comment on a call by the Russian ambassador to Manila for the Philippine government to honor the helicopter deal.
Steve Mnuchin testifies on behalf of Trump ally at NYC trial
NEW YORK | Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified Thursday that there was nothing suspicious about his interactions with a Donald Trump ally who is being tried on allegations that he secretly fed confidential information to the United Arab Emirates.
Tom Barrack, the onetime chair of the Trump's inaugural committee, is accused of using his "unique access" as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump's campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE. Prosecutors say that while UAE officials were consorting with Barrack, they were rewarding him by pouring millions of dollars into his business ventures.
Mnuchin, during brief testimony as a defense witness in federal court in Brooklyn, described Barrack as a friend who was among hundreds of businesspeople offering him "thoughts and advice" while he served in the Cabinet. In those discussions, "I would never share anything … that I thought was confidential," he testified.
The defense sought to use Mnuchin to demonstrate Barrack wasn't always in lockstep with the UAE. He recounted how Barrack set up a meeting with him to voice his opposition to a UAE-led blockade of neighboring Qatar — a move initially supported by Trump.
Worker who quietly lowered town's fluoride for years resigns
A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community's drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed.
Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin disclosed in his five-page resignation letter, submitted Monday, that fluoride levels have not been in the state-recommended range for over a decade — instead of nearly four years, as the state had recently disclosed.
Chamberlin said in his letter — in language that at times echoes unfounded reports that have circulated online in recent years — that he doesn't think the current fluoridation policy is legally required or scientifically sound, and, in his opinion, poses "unacceptable risks to public health."
The American Dental Association notes on its website that fluoride — along with life-giving substances such as salt, iron and oxygen — can indeed be toxic in large doses.
But in the recommended amounts, fluoride in water decreases cavities or tooth decay by about 25%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported in 2018 that 73% of the U.S. population was served by water systems with adequate fluoride to protect teeth.
