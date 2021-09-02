Limo operator avoids prison time in crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. | The operator of a limousine company was spared prison time Thursday in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people when catastrophic brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill in upstate New York.
Nauman Hussain, who operated Prestige Limousine, had originally been charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in what was the deadliest U.S. transportation disaster in a decade.
But under an agreement for Hussain to plead guilty only to the homicide counts and spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial, he faces five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.
On Oct. 6, 2018, Axel Steenburg of Amsterdam, 30 miles west of Albany, rented the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine for the 30th birthday of his new wife, Amy. The party group, ranging in age from 24 to 34, included Axel's brother, Amy's three sisters and two of their husbands, and close friends.
En route to Brewery Ommegang, south of Cooperstown, the limo's brakes failed on a downhill stretch of state Route 30 in Schoharie, west of Albany. The vehicle blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection at over 100 mph and crashed into a small ravine near a popular country store.
Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery's office has said Hussain allowed passengers to ride in the limo despite having received "multiple notices of violations" from the state and having been told repairs were inadequate. State police said the vehicle should have been taken out of service because of brake problems identified in an inspection a month before the crash.
But complications were highlighted in the plea agreement.
In a separate report last fall, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that while the crash was likely caused by Prestige Limousine's "egregious disregard for safety" that resulted in brake failure, ineffective state oversight contributed.
Prosecutors and Hussain's lawyers said the plea agreement assured a resolution in a case that would have faced an uncertain outcome if presented to a jury.
Ex-officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death
MINNEAPOLIS | Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, in addition to a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter. Activists had demanded a murder charge during protests in Brooklyn Center and outside a metro-area prosecutor's home before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case.
Potter, who is white, has claimed that she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun when she fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11. The amended complaint alleges Potter committed first-degree manslaughter by recklessly handling a firearm and endangering the safety of another when death or great bodily harm was reasonably foreseeable.
First-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years while second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, though state sentencing guidelines call for much less.
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
SAVANNAH, Ga. | A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings.
A grand jury in coastal Glynn County indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson on a felony count of violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.
The indictment resulted from an investigation Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr requested last year into local prosecutors' handling of Arbery's slaying after a cellphone video of the shooting and a delay in charges sparked a national outcry.
Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after a white father and son, Greg and Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the coastal city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.
Police did not charge any of them immediately following the shooting, and the McMichaels and Bryan remained free for more than two months until the cellphone video of the shooting was leaked online.
