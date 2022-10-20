EPA starts civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes
JACKSON, Miss. | The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system.
The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September.
Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson's main water treatment facility. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves declared an emergency Aug. 29, and the state health department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have been overseeing operations and repairs at the facility since then.
About 80% of Jackson's 150,000 residents are Black, and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty. By the time Reeves issued the emergency order, Jackson residents had already been told for a month to boil their water before to kill possible contaminants.
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
NEW YORK | A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star's career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1980s.
The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning speed. Jurors at a federal court in New York deliberated for a little more than an hour before deciding that Rapp hadn't proven his allegations.
When the verdict was read, Spacey dropped his head. Then he hugged lawyers and others before leaving the courtroom.
During the trial, Rapp had testified that Spacey invited him to his apartment for a party, then approached him in a bedroom after the other guests left.
EU leaders divided on gas price cap at energy crisis summit
BRUSSELS | European Union leaders stood divided Thursday on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.
And, for once, the traditional driving duo of the EU — Germany and France — were in opposing camps at the two-day summit in Brussels, with Germany expressing doubts and holding off plans for the price cap, while most others want to push on.
It set the scene for arduous talks that were unlikely to be settled by Friday afternoon, when the summit is slated to end.
Natural gas prices spiraled out of control over the summer as EU nations sought to outbid one another to fill up their reserves for winter. Now EU leaders will seek to increasingly pool their purchases of gas and perhaps set a temporary price cap to make sure an overheated energy market doesn't return to haunt them again.
