Water Woes Mississippi Mayor

Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Mississippi. 

 Associated Press

EPA starts civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes

JACKSON, Miss. | The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system.

