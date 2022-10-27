Hawaii Volcano

Molten rock flows from Mauna Loa on March 28, 1984, near Hilo, Hawaii. 

 Associated Press

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU | Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt.

