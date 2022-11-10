Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds
WASHINGTON | This week's ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded.
Nearly 44% of voters said the future of democracy was their primary consideration when voting in the midterm election according to AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 94,000 voters nationwide. That included about 56% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans.
The concerns over democracy were shared by members of both major parties, but for different reasons: Only about a third of Republicans believe Biden was legitimately elected, according to the AP VoteCast survey, showing how widely Trump's continued false claims about the election have permeated his party.
Democrats, meanwhile, believed the spread of election lies and the number of Republican candidates repeating them were an assault on the foundation of democracy.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. | Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon's next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States.
Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States.
"It is an absolute honor," Kotek said. "I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are."
The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
U.S. sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
WASHINGTON | The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials announced Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress.
The aid comes as the vote counting from Tuesday's election continues, with Republicans inching closer to a narrow House majority and with control of the Senate hinging on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.
According to the Pentagon, the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger air defense systems. Include is ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
LOS ANGELES | A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast.
A federal grand jury issued a new indictment last month alleging that Captain Jerry Boylan acted with gross negligence aboard the Conception during one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history. A judge threw out the original case on the third anniversary of the Sept. 2, 2019, tragedy.
Boylan faces 10 years in prison if convicted of a single count of misconduct or neglect of a ship officer — a pre-Civil War statute known as "seaman's manslaughter" that was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters.
