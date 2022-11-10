Election 2022 Democracy

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, people walk past a sign that says 'Voters Decide Protect Democracy,' in January in Washington.

 Associated Press

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds

WASHINGTON | This week's ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.