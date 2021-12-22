McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP
WASHINGTON | Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party's courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat's fractious split with the White House over the president's big social and environmental spending package.
McConnell says Manchin "feels like a man alone" and if he were to switch parties, "he would be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues."
Whether Manchin is open to McConnell's appeal — he has consistently said he still sees himself as a Democrat — is uncertain. But it is clear that if he were to switch it would fundamentally alter the balance of power in Washington as well as seriously threaten Joe Biden's legislative prospects for the rest of his presidency.
A flip by Manchin would give Republicans control of the Senate and effectively end any chance of Democrats being able to get legislation or nominations through on party-line votes.
Jury at Kim Potter trial quietly deliberates for third day
MINNEAPOLIS | Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright spent a third day deliberating Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement.
The jury in former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter's trial asked the judge on Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can't reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work.
Deliberations resumed shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. As of midafternoon, the jury had not asked any other questions.
Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Border agency authorized to clean up wall construction sites
PHOENIX | U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been authorized to start cleaning up construction sites and close small gaps in the southern border wall nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and ordered building to stop.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement this week that wall building projects begun by the Defense Department within the Border Patrol's sectors in California, Arizona and parts of Texas will be turned over to his agency so any safety and environmental concerns can be addressed.
Work will include installing drainage systems to prevent flooding, erosion control and slope stabilization, construction and improvement of access roads and removal of building materials that will no longer be used.
It was unclear when cleanup and any remediation work will begin.
CBP will also close any small gaps that remain open from prior construction and finish work on incomplete gates, including inoperable storm gates that need to open during the rainy season.
Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations halt until Monday
NEW YORK | Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas — and her 60th birthday — in jail without a resolution to her sex trafficking trial as a jury ended an abbreviated first week of deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict.
The jury finished a second full day of considering the British socialite's fate on charges alleging that she recruited and groomed teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse over a 10-year period from 1994 to 2004. Jurors will return Monday, after the Christmas holiday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.
As they broke at 4:30 p.m., U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan warned jurors to protect themselves against the coronavirus over the next four days amid a dramatic increase in infections in New York City. Nathan said the Manhattan federal courthouse where they meet will be under stricter protocols when they reconvene and jurors must wear hospital-grade masks, which will be handed out.
China defends science exchange program following U.S. arrest
BEIJING | China on Wednesday defended its international scientific exchange programs in the wake of the conviction of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China manages such exchanges along the same lines as the U.S. and other countries.
U.S. agencies and officials should not "stigmatize" such programs and "instead do something conducive to China-U.S. scientific and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation," Zhao said.
Charles Lieber, 62, the former chair of Harvard's department of chemistry and chemical biology, pleaded not guilty to filing false tax returns, making false statements, and failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China.
Lieber's defense attorney, Marc Mukasey, had argued that prosecutors lacked proof of the charges, maintaining that investigators kept no records of their interviews with Lieber prior to his arrest.
