Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction
PHILADELPHIA | Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reinstate Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, complaining the verdict was thrown out over a questionable agreement that the comic claimed gave him lifetime immunity.
They said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Cosby's conviction created a dangerous precedent by giving a press release the legal weight of an immunity agreement.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele called the court's decision "an indefensible rule," predicting an onslaught of criminal appeals if it is allowed to stand.
"This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong," Steele wrote in the petition, which seeks review under the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Cosby's lawyers have long argued that he relied on a promise that he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony in an accuser's civil suit in 2006. The admissions were later used against him in two criminal trials.
The only written evidence of such a promise is a 2005 press release from the then-prosecutor, Bruce Castor, who said he did not have enough evidence to arrest Cosby.
The release included an ambiguous "caution" that Castor "will reconsider this decision should the need arise." The parties have since spent years debating what that meant.
Steele's bid to revive the case is a long shot. The U.S. Supreme Court accepts fewer than 1% of the petitions it receives. At least four justices on the nine-member court would have to agree to hear the case. A decision is not expected for several months.
Leftist holds commanding lead in Honduran presidential vote
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras | Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro held a commanding lead Monday as Hondurans appeared poised to remove the conservative National Party from power after 12 years of continuous rule.
Castro declared herself the winner despite orders from the National Electoral Council to political parties to await official results.
The National Party also quickly declared victory for its candidate, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, but the early returns were not promising.
By early Monday, Castro's wide early lead was holding up. With 51% of the polling station tallies in, Castro had 53% of the votes and Asfura 33%, according to the National Electoral Council preliminary count. With more than 1.8 million votes counted, Castro held a margin of more than 350,000 votes. The council said turnout was more than 68%.
Martínez explained that the council was now waiting for all of the physical voting place tallies to arrive at its warehouses to begin the process of counting the votes in front of representatives of the political parties. Then the updating of the results will resume.
On Sunday night, thousands of people packed Morazan Boulevard, blowing car horns, waving the Libre party's red flags and setting off fireworks. After midnight, the street continued to fill with Castro's celebrating supporters.
Prosecutor: Jussie Smollett reported 'fake hate crime'
CHICAGO | Jussie Smollett staged a racist and homophobic assault and told police he was the victim after the television studio where he worked didn't take hate mail he had received seriously, a prosecutor said during opening statements in the ex-"Empire" actor's trial Monday.
Smollett has maintained he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January 2019 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a report that ignited political and ideological divisions around the country. But special prosecutor Dan Webb said the actor recruited two brothers to help him carry out the fake attack, then reported it to Chicago police, who classified it as a hate crime and spent 3,000 staff hours on the investigation.
"When he reported the fake hate crime that was a real crime," said Webb, who was named as special prosecutor after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office dropped the original charges filed against Smollett. A new indictment was returned in 2020.
Smollett, who arrived at the courthouse in Chicago Monday with his mother and other family members, is charged with felony disorderly conduct. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said it is likely that if Smollett is convicted he would be placed on probation and perhaps ordered to perform community service.
The 12 jurors plus three alternate jurors were sworn in late Monday for a trial that Judge James Linn said he expects to take about one week.
