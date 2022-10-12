Tropical Weather

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center in September in in Largo, Florida. 

 Associated Press

Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

WASHINGTON | The Treasury Department's internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard as part of his effort to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations."

