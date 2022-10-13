Despite turmoil, U.K. Treasury chief says economic plan stays
LONDON | Britain's Treasury chief on Thursday rejected suggestions that the Conservative government would reverse course on economic plans that have roiled financial markets even after Prime Minister Liz Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting.
Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng flatly ruled out a U-turn on the government's economic growth plan, despite investor concerns that $48 billion of unfunded tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation. Kwarteng announced the plans three weeks ago when he delivered a "mini-budget" to the House of Commons.
However, Truss is considering whether to drop other elements of the tax-cutting plan. The Financial Times reported talks between her Downing Street office and the Treasury were underway, with speculation it would include abandoning the commitment to axe a planned increase in corporate tax. So far, the government has only reversed course on $2.27 billion in cuts.
Ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution
BERLIN | Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs $47 a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding.
The proposal follows a wildly successful "9-euro ticket," which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation.
One of its biggest attractions for users is that it will be valid on all the country's regional bus, train and tram networks, each of which have myriad fare options that many find baffling to navigate.
Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the U.S. tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips.
The official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Samsung has received a license for the equipment needed to maintain existing facilities but not to export chips that are prohibited.
Beijing has blasted the latest U.S. over its tightened export controls that make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the U.S.
