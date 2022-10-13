Britain Politics

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday in London. 

Despite turmoil, U.K. Treasury chief says economic plan stays

LONDON | Britain's Treasury chief on Thursday rejected suggestions that the Conservative government would reverse course on economic plans that have roiled financial markets even after Prime Minister Liz Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting.

