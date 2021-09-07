NASA confirms Mars rover's 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | NASA's newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth.
The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week's successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news Monday.
During Perseverance's first sampling attempt in early August, the unexpectedly soft rock crumbled. Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, sought out harder rock for the second try.
Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater — a former lakebed and river delta — in search of rocks that could contain evidence of past Martian life. Future spacecraft will collect the specimens and deliver them to Earth a decade from now. The rover has more than 40 sample tubes.
Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador | El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele said the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning.
For part of the morning, El Salvador's president became tech support for a nation stepping into the world of cryptocurrency. Bukele marshaled his Twitter account — with more than 2.8 million followers — to walk users through what was happening.
In June the Legislative Assembly enacted the Bitcoin law, and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration is providing the government with technical assistance.
The law says that Bitcoin can be used for any transaction and any business with the technological capacity to do so must accept payment in the cryptocurrency.
UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment
VIENNA | Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium that could be used to make nuclear weapons in contravention of a 2015 accord with world powers that was meant to contain Tehran's nuclear program, the U.N. atomic watchdog said Tuesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency also told member states in its confidential quarterly report that its verification and monitoring activities have been "seriously undermined" since February by Iran's refusal to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment.
The Vienna-based agency told members that its confidence in properly assessing Iran's activities — what it called the "continuity of knowledge" — was declining over time and that would continue "unless the situation is immediately rectified by Iran."
Myanmar opposition calls for national uprising against army
BANGKOK | The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar's military government issued a sweeping call for a nationwide uprising on Tuesday, raising the prospect of spiraling unrest.
The National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February.
The group's acting president Duwa Lashi La declared what he called a "state of emergency" and called for revolt "in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time." A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.
Myanmar has been wracked by unrest since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with initially peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing into a low-level insurrection in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.