U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
WASHINGTON | The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran's leadership in years.
U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated seven high-ranking leaders for financial penalties due to the shutdown of Iran's internet, repression of speech and violence inflicted on protesters and civilians. Iran's interior and communications ministers and several law enforcement leaders were targeted for sanctions.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions demonstrate the "United States stands with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights."
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas | New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
The hiring of Officer Crimson Elizondo was first reported by CNN on Wednesday night. Less than 24 hours later, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District fired Elizondo on Thursday in the face of swift and mounting backlash from families of the fourth-grade victims and Texas lawmakers.
Families demanded answers over why the school district's small police force in the first place hired one of the nearly 400 law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene of the May 24 attack but waited more than an hour to confront a gunman with a AR-15-style rifle.
Adding to some parents' disbelief was the fact that Elizondo, according to records released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, is among at least seven troopers who were at the scene and put under internal investigation over their actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.
"They knowingly hired her," tweeted Brett Cross, whose 10-year-old son Uziyah Garcia was killed in the attack.
U.S. approves sale of advanced missiles to Gulf ally Kuwait
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration has approved a $3 billion sale of advanced medium-range missiles to Kuwait to help the tiny oil-rich Gulf country defend itself.
The State Department notified Congress on Thursday of the planned sale, which comes amid heightened tensions in the region that many blame on Iranian proxies, notably in Iraq, Kuwait's northern neighbor.
The package includes 63 medium range air-to-air missiles, 63 extended-range surface-to-air missiles and 63 tactical missiles along with associated equipment such as radar and communications systems.
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand | A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.
A teacher told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the assailant got out of a car and immediately shot a man eating lunch outside, then fired more shots. When the attacker paused to reload, the teacher had an opportunity to run inside.
"I ran to the back, the children were asleep," said the young woman, who did not give her name, choking back her words. "The children were two or three years old."
