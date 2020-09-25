Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam

BOSTON | A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty Friday to taking bribes to help wealthy parents rig their kids' test scores as part of a college admissions bribery scheme.

Niki Williams, 46, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, is among about 40 people who have admitted to charges in the case that exposed a scheme to get undeserving teens into college with fake athletic credentials or manipulated test scores.

Prosecutors say Williams, who administered the college entrance exams at the public high school where she worked, took money from the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme in exchange for allowing someone else to take exams in place of the children of Singer's clients or correct their answers.

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

ORLANDO, Fla. | A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month's end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California late Thursday allows the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue through the end of October.

Koh said the shortened schedule ordered by President Donald Trump's administration likely would produce inaccurate results that would last a decade.

Koh said inaccuracies produced from a shortened schedule would affect the distribution of federal funding and political representation over the next 10 years. The census is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year and how many congressional seats each state gets.

Oregon governor sends state police to Portland for protests

SALEM, Ore. | Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday she's sending state troopers and sheriffs deputies to Portland through the weekend to help police in the state's largest city monitor a weekend rally in the city by the right-wing group Proud Boys and counter protests by liberal groups.

Portland has been roiled by often violent protests for more than three months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations that went into a lull during Oregon's recent wildfires resumed this week, fueled by a Kentucky grand jury's decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

State troopers, sheriff's deputies and local police have worked together in the past during downtown protests in Portland. Hampton said.

Google parent agrees to $310M misconduct lawsuit settlement

NEW YORK | Google's parent company has reached a $310 million settlement in a shareholder lawsuit over its treatment of allegations of executives' sexual misconduct.

Alphabet Inc. said Friday that it will prohibit severance packages for anyone fired for misconduct or is the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation. A special team will investigate any allegations against executives and report to the board's audit committee.

Thousands of Google employees walked out of work in protest in 2018 after The New York Times revealed Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance even though several employees had filed misconduct allegations against him. With the settlement, Alphabet is pledging $310 million toward diversity, equity and inclusion programs over 10 years.