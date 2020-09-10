Pentagon rescinding order to shutter Stars and Stripes paper

WASHINGTON | The Defense Department is rescinding its order to shut down the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, in the wake of a tweet late last week by President Donald Trump vowing to continue funding the paper.

In an email to Stripes’ publisher Max Lederer, Army Col. Paul Haverstick said the paper does not have to submit a plan to close. Haverstick, acting director of the Pentagon’s Defense Media Activity, said a formal memo is being drafted that will rescind the order to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January. The email was obtained by The Associated Press.

St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

ST. LOUIS | Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.

Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it unusual but not rare for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. The snakes also sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization.

The birth also is unusual because ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s, Wanner said.

“She’d definitely be the oldest snake we know of in history,” to lay eggs, Wanner said, noting the she is the oldest snake ever documented in a zoo.

George Washington professor who posed as Black resigns

WASHINGTON | The George Washington University history professor who confessed to posing as a Black woman for her entire career has resigned, according to the university.

Jessica Krug “has resigned her position, effective immediately,” the university announced on Twitter. “Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

Krug, who taught African American history and specialized in issues of African culture and diaspora, admitted last week in a blog post that she had presented herself as Afro Caribbean from New York when she is in fact a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City.

She expressed deep remorse and blamed her years-long deception on “unaddressed mental health demons” dating back to childhood.

6-day-old endangered gorilla baby dies at New Orleans zoo

NEW ORLEANS | Less than a week after celebrating the birth of a critically endangered gorilla, the zoo in New Orleans is mourning its death.

The baby western lowland gorilla born Friday died on Wednesday, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Katie Smith said Thursday. The cause remains undetermined, but officials say Tumani, its 13-year-old mother, may not have produced enough milk.

“There are many risks involved with gorilla births and unfortunately, it is not unusual for a first-time gorilla mom to lose an offspring,” Dr. Robert MacLean, Audubon’s senior veterinarian, said in a news release.

Necropsy results will be available in a few weeks, the statement said.

Paramedics sue for licenses after 'dead' woman found alive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. | Emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were present when a Detroit-area woman was determined to be dead, only to be declared alive later at a funeral home, are suing to stop their licenses from being suspended.

Michael Storms, Scott Rickard, Phillip Mulligan and Jake Kroll, who all work for the city of Southfield, filed their lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday, The Detroit News reported.

The four responded Aug. 23 to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home. Timesha Beauchamp has cerebral palsy and her family called 911 because of what appeared to be serious breathing problems.

A doctor at a Southfield hospital who didn't attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after Storms reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

Beauchamp wasn’t taken to a hospital until Cole Funeral Home in Detroit called 911 hours later. Funeral home staff actually saw her chest moving earlier when they picked up the body at the Southfield home, according to the state.

But Beauchamp’s family said they were assured by the medical crew that she was dead.

She was taken from the funeral home to a Detroit hospital and remains in critical condition. The family’s attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, has said only her brain stem is functioning.

