Daily U.S. virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

The number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus is declining again after peaking in early August, but scientists warn that a new bout with the disease this fall could claim more lives.

The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

“We have to change the way we live until we have a vaccine,” said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. In other words: Wear a mask. Stay home. Wash your hands.

The U.S. has seen two distinct peaks in daily deaths. The nation’s summertime surge crested at about half the size of the first deadly wave in April.

Trump's talks of secret new weapon in Woodward interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expanding his arsenal of spectacular, but hard to explain, claims about U.S. military might. First, there were invisible airplanes. Then, a “super duper” missile. And now, a secret nuclear weapon.

“I have built a nuclear, a weapon, I have built a weapon system that nobody's ever had in this country before,” Trump said in an interview with journalist Bob Woodward for his book published this week.

“We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before," Trump said, referring to Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China. "There's nobody. What we have is incredible."

Challenger to QAnon supporter bows out of race in Georgia

ATLANTA | The Democratic candidate for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia dropped out of the race Friday, clearing a near-certain path to victory for a QAnon-supporting Republican contender who has been criticized for her incendiary comments.

Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal bowed out of the race against Marjorie Taylor Greene for “personal and family reasons,” his campaign manager Vinny Olsziewski told The Associated Press.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said Friday that the window has passed for Democrats to replace Van Ausdal, likely sealing a win for the already-favored Greene.

Images of 9/11 attack, porn interrupt voting machine hearing

ATLANTA | A federal hearing on a challenge to Georgia's voting machines was interrupted Friday when someone began posting video and symbols during the live Zoom session, including images from the Sept. 11 attacks, a swastika and pornography.

Before the interruption, there were roughly 100 people signed in as participants and observers to the high-profile hearing.

During testimony by a voting machine company executive, at least two people — one with the user name Osama — began posting rapidly changing videos and still images, some accompanied by music, by sharing their screens with the video conference. The court quickly ended the Zoom session.

Hungary's Viktor Orban says he is rooting for Trump victory

BUDAPEST, Hungary | Hungary’s prime minister said Friday that he is rooting for the reelection of U.S President Donald Trump because what he represents "is good for Central Europe."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he was in his kitchen when Trump called him Thursday evening and they had a long talk about the pandemic situation in the United States, the U.S. electoral outlook and bilateral issues.

“What the president represents is good for Central Europe, which is why we are rooting — at least me, personally — for him to win the election,” Orban said Friday on state radio.

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

DETROIT | For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer could cause vehicles to catch fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.

Hyundai says on Friday that it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.

