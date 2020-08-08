11 killed, 10 injured in Czech Republic apartment fire

PRAGUE | At least 11 people have been killed and 10 others injured in an apartment building fire in the northeastern Czech Republic, officials said Saturday, with some suggesting that the fire could be arson.

Police said the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the afternoon in the town of Bohumin. Firefighters spokesman Lukas Popp told local media that six people, three adults and three children, were killed in an 11th-floor apartment.

The other five died after trying to escape from the building “in a panic” by jumping from the windows on the 12th floor, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Czech public radio.

Italy approves outpatient use for abortion pill

ROME | Women in Italy can now use the abortion pill on an outpatient basis rather than be hospitalized to terminate a pregnancy.

Italy’s health minister, Roberto Speranza, announced the change in guidelines in a tweet Saturday. He said it was based on scientific evidence and was “an important step forward” in line with Italy’s 1978 law legalizing abortion.

Previously, women in Italy had to admitted to the hospital to take mifepristone, which terminates a pregnancy by causing the embryo to detach from the uterine wall.

Women’s groups and pro-choice advocates lobbying for outpatient use had argued that the hospitalization requirement discouraged use of the drug, given the high levels of conscientious objection to abortion within the Italian health care service.

BBC radio host quits over use of racist term in report

LONDON | British radio host Sideman quit the BBC on Saturday over the corporation’s decision to include a racial slur in a news report about a racist attack.

Sideman, who appeared on music station Radio 1Xtra, said in an Instagram post that broadcasting the word “feels like a slap in the face to our community.”

The comedian and broadcaster, whose real name is David Whitely, said that “with no apology (from the BBC) I just don’t feel comfortable being aligned with the organization.”

Father, son charged in Arbery slaying seek bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. | The father and son jailed on murder charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery are asking a Georgia judge to grant them bond and to throw out two charges in their indictment.

Gregory McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, were jailed and arrested in May, more than two months after Arbery was slain. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot after the McMichaels, who are white, spotted him running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick.

Attorneys for both men filed legal motions Thursday asking Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to set a bond that would allow the McMichaels to be freed pending trial. The judge denied bond last month for William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., a third man charged in Arbery’s killing.

4 tribes sue over gambling compacts with 2 others

OKLAHOMA CITY | Four Oklahoma tribes are asking a federal court to void gambling compacts between the state of Oklahoma and two other tribes — agreements that the Oklahoma State Supreme Court recently invalidated.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomie Nations filed a lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asking for a declaration that the U.S. Department of Interior violated federal law by allowing the agreements Gov. Kevin Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouira Tribe to take effect.

