Key air monitors offline after Laura hits gas hub

Hazardous emissions from a chlorine plant fire, abruptly shuttered oil and gas refineries and still-to-be assessed plant damage are seeping into the air after Hurricane Laura, regulators say, but some key state and federal monitors to alert the public of air dangers remain offline in Louisiana.

While the chlorine fire was being monitored as a potential health threat, Louisiana environmental spokesman Greg Langley says he knows of no other major industrial health risks from the storm in the state. He said restoring power and water was a bigger priority.

United says it will drop scorned ticket-change fees

United Airlines says it listened to customers and is dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

“When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of fees is often the top request,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a video posted Sunday.

United’s move will put pressure on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to drop their change fees, also $200 on domestic travel.

Wildfire forces over 3,100 to evacuate in Spain’s Andalusia

BARCELONA, Spain | An out-of-control wildfire is raging in Spain’s southern region of Andalusia, forcing more than 3,100 people to evacuate, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze broke out Thursday in the mountains near the town of Almonaster la Real, 75 miles northwest of the city of Seville. It has already scorched 38.5 square miles.

Sixteen helicopters and eight planes are helping more than 500 workers tackle the blaze, including firefighters and army emergency personnel who worked around the clock this weekend.

3-year-old girl safe after being lofted by kite in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan | A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several feet into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Swimming ban in river after claims crocodile sighted

BERLIN | Authorities in eastern Germany have banned swimming in parts of the river Unstrut after claims that a crocodile was seen there.

Officials in Burgenland county, about 115 miles southwest of Berlin, said late Saturday that the ban would remain in place until Sept. 6.

Extensive searches for the reptile have so far produced no evidence of its existence, they said.

Zimbabwe investigates deaths of 11 elephants

HARARE, Zimbabwe | Zimbabwe’s parks authorities in Zimbabwe are investigating the death of 11 elephants in a forest in the west of the country, a parks spokesman said Sunday.

The carcasses of the elephants were discovered on Friday in Pandamasue Forest, located between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls. Blood samples have been taken to a laboratory for analysis to determine the cause of their deaths, Tinashe Farawo, spokesman of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said.

China restaurant collapses during party, killing 29

BEIJING | Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern Chinese village that collapsed during a local resident’s 80th birthday celebration, leaving 29 people dead, authorities said Sunday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants.

— From AP reports