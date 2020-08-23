Marco heads for Louisiana, TStorm Laura over Cuba

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti | Marco became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday on a path toward the Louisiana coast, while Tropical Storm Laura killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Laura moved over eastern Cuba late in the day, following a path likely to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast, also as a potential hurricane. It appeared the storms would not be hurricanes simultaneously — something that researchers say has never happened in the Gulf of Mexico at least since records began being kept in 1900.

The National Hurricane Center said Marco was about 180 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River on Sunday evening and heading north-northwest at 13 mph, packing winds of 75 miles per hour. The center warned of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds along the Gulf Coast.

Video shows armed Belarus president as protests roil

MINSK, Belarus | The authoritarian president of Belarus made a dramatic show of defiance Sunday against the massive protests demanding his resignation, toting a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest as he strode off a helicopter that landed at his residence while demonstrators massed nearby.

Video from the state news agency Belta showed a government helicopter landing on the grounds and Lukashenko getting off holding what appeared to be a Kalashnikov-type automatic rifle. No ammunition clip was visible in the weapon, suggesting that Lukashenko, who cultivates an aura of machismo, aimed only to make a show of aggression.

Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute

DEBARY, Fla. | A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanor after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbors over their yard signs.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanor battery after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert, on Friday outside their homes in DeBary.

Johnson urges parents to let their kids go back to school

LONDON | Britain’s prime minister is asking parents to set aside their fears and send their children back to school next month when schools in Britain fully reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut then down more than five months ago.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was the government’s “moral duty” to reopen the schools as he stressed that authorities now know more about COVID-19 than they did.

Soldier missing from Fort Hood reported sexual abuse

KILLEEN, Texas | Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was reported missing on Wednesday from Fort Hood in Texas. He had transferred units after reporting sexual abuse, an Army official said in a statement.

Fernandes is the third solider from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. Vanessa Guillén’s body was found in July after her disappearance in April. A fellow soldier killed himself after being confronted by police the day 20-year-old Guillén’s remains were found, officials said. A 22-year-old civilian woman is charged with helping that soldier dispose of Guillén’s body.

Pfc. Gregory Morales, 24, was reported missing in August 2019, and his remains were found in June. Killeen police and Army officials are still investigating his death and foul play is suspected.

Search ends for 2 still missing after Texas port explosion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas | The search for two crew members of a dredging boat who went missing following an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas has been ended, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

The end of the search was announced late Saturday night, a few hours after the Coast Guard said the bodies of two other crew members of the Waymon L. Boyd had been found.

— From AP reports