Then there were 5: Mississippi group narrows flag options

JACKSON, Miss. | A group recommending a new Mississippi state flag chose five final designs Tuesday — three with a magnolia blossom, one with a magnolia tree and one with a shield that has wavy lines representing water.

Mississippi legislators voted in late June to retire the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem that's broadly condemned as racist.

“When the flag came down, it was one of the great days of my life,” Reuben Anderson, chairman of a nine-member flag commission, said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The law shelving the old flag created the commission to come up with a new design that cannot include the Confederate battle emblem and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

Mali's president announces resignation after armed mutiny

BAMAKO, Mali | Mali's president announced his resignation late Tuesday, just hours after armed soldiers seized him from his home in a dramatic power grab following months of anti-government protests demanding his ouster.

The news of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's departure was met with jubilation by anti-government demonstrators and alarm by former colonial ruler France, as well as other allies and foreign nations.

Prosecutors seek prison for ex-soldier they say is Satanist

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. | A former Army soldier who prosecutors said is a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government should spend around three years in prison for providing viable instructions for building explosive devices to people who wanted to commit violence, the government argued Tuesday.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, a private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, and previously at Fort Bliss, Texas, was discharged from the military after admitting in February that he provided information about explosives in September to an FBI undercover agent.

Feds: 'Lottery Lawyer' swindled jackpot winners for millions

NEW YORK | A New York attorney who branded himself the “Lottery Lawyer” has been charged with swindling millions of dollars from jackpot winners in a conspiracy that federal prosecutors say involved a member of the Genovese crime family.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges the attorney, Jason “Jay” Kurland, with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say Kurland's clients lost more than $80 million in the scheme.

One of the victims won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery, authorities said, while another had hauled in a $245 million Powerball jackpot.

- From AP reports