Hostage suspect surrenders after 3 officers hurt in shootout

CEDAR PARK, Texas | A 16-hour hostage situation and exchange of gunfire that left three police officers injured ended calmly Monday morning when a man and his mother walked out of a home near Austin, Texas.

The Cedar Park Police Department said the suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Taylor, would be charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public officer and three charges of kidnapping — all first degree felonies. Taylor would be taken to the Williamson County Jail after being treated at a hospital, interim police chief Mike Harmon said, without explaining his injuries.

Taylor posted live videos on social media from inside the house before law enforcement asked Facebook to take it down, Harmon said.

Death Valley's brutal 130 degrees may be record if verified

California sizzled to a triple-digit temperature so hot that meteorologists need to verify it as a planet-wide high mark.

Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees Sunday, which if the sensors and other conditions check out, would be the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured.

The temperature, measured at the aptly-named Furnace Creek during a blistering heat wave, would be the hottest temperature recorded on Earth in August, said Arizona State University professor Randy Cerveny, who coordinates the World Meteorological Organization’s extreme temperature team, which is already investigating the mark.

Trump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who died over the weekend in a New York hospital.

“We're looking at Friday. And we may do just a small service right here at the White House," Trump told reporters Monday as he departed Washington on a trip to the Midwest.

The president said such a service would be a “great honor” for his sibling.

“I think he'd be greatly honored. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country,” Trump said.

Ex-Spanish king confirmed to be in UAE amid financial probes

MADRID | Former monarch Juan Carlos I of Spain has been in the United Arab Emirates since he left his country amid a growing financial scandal, the Spanish royal household said Monday, resolving a two-week mystery and reining in speculation over the ex-king's whereabouts.

The Spanish government and Royal House officials have been tight-lipped about Juan Carlos' location since Aug. 3, when he published a letter to his son, King Felipe VI, that said he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.”

National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub

WASHINGTON | Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on furry black-and-white baby watch after concluding that venerable giant panda matriarch Mei Ziang is pregnant and could give birth this week. It’s a welcome bit of good news amid a pandemic that kept the zoo shuttered for months.

“We need this! We totally need this joy,” said zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson. “We are all in desperate need of these feel-goods.”

- From AP reports