Ship leaking tons of oil off Mauritius has split apart
JOHANNESBURG | The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, officials said Saturday, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters.
Photos posted on social media by the official cleanup effort with support of the environment ministry show the ship in two pieces, “and the tugboats are already at work.” Oil barriers were in place and a skimmer ship was nearby.
Most if not all the remaining 3,000 tons of fuel had been pumped off the ship in the past week as environmental groups warned that the damage to coral reefs and once-pristine coastal areas could be irreversible.
The MV Wakashio struck a reef on July 25 and its hull began to crack after days of pounding waves. Some 1,000 tons of fuel began to leak on Aug. 6.
New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks
HARTFORD, Conn. | Despite policies on the books for years that require officers across the United States to stop colleagues from using excessive force, there has been little or no effort to teach officers how to intervene, law enforcement officials and experts say.
That's now changing following the killing of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held a knee to Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while three colleagues watched. Police departments nationwide are showing new interest in training officers how they should stop, or try to stop, abuse in their own ranks.
“I don’t think departments have prepared their officers sufficiently to deal with that sort of situation,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington-based think tank. “Have we really thought through what that actually means, what’s actually expected of them? ‘Duty to intervene’ has to mean more than words. It has to mean actions.”
Surfer saved after friend punches shark in Australian attack
SYDNEY | A woman has survived a great white shark attack on Australia’s east coast after her surfing companion repeatedly punched it until it let her go.
Paramedics were called to Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, about 250 miles north of Sydney, on Saturday morning after the 35-year-old woman was attacked while surfing.
She was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries, but has since been flown to a nearby bigger hospital where she will undergo surgery.
Police: Girl killed by gunfire during birthday party in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio | An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home, authorities said.
Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she later died, police said.
Willie Walker, 62, said three or four people apparently showed up at the property and started shooting at family members and friends who were at the party. Police officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, he said.
Philly Naked Bike Ride called off because of the coronavirus
PHILADELPHIA | The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on this year's Philly Naked Bike Ride.
The annual event, which usually draws thousands of nude cyclists for a trip around Philadelphia and its tourist sites, had been set for later this month. But organizers who had been gearing up for it said the city's COVID-19 cases made them halt their planning.
“After much debate, we feel that cancelling this year’s event is the most responsible thing to do,” they said on their website.
But they had a message for would-be naked riders eager to break free of their home lockdowns: They hope to be back riding in 2021.
