D.C. shooting leaves 1

dead, some 20 injured

WASHINGTON | A dispute that erupted into gun fire during a large outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

Christopher Brown, 17, died in the shooting that occurred after midnight in a southeast side neighborhood where people had gathered for music and food, Peter Newsham, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters.

“There was some kind of a dispute,” Newsham said. “Multiple weapons were produced.”

Police said at least three shooters may have been involved, though no arrests were immediately announced. Newsham said a motive for the shooting wasn’t clear.

Fellow officers took the injured off-duty officer to a local hospital.

BBC says sorry for using racist term in news report

LONDON | The BBC apologized Sunday for broadcasting a racist slur in a news report, saying it was a mistake that has caused many people distress.

The BBC included the word when reporting last month on a violent attack on a young Black man in Bristol, a city in southwest England. The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a broken leg and other injuries.

The broadcaster has received more than 18,000 complaints about the use of the offensive word. On Saturday, comedian and broadcaster Sideman quit music station BBC 1Xtra over the use of the word and the corporation’s failure to apologize.

3 days of heavy rains kill 58 people across Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan | Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 58 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed Sunday to evacuate people from flood-affected districts in the country’s southern Sindh and southwestern Baluchistan provinces.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in southern Sindh province, eight in Punjab province and 10 in the country’s scenic northern Gligit Baltistan region in the past three days.

Police: 12 protesters in Louisville arrested, charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Twelve protesters in Kentucky’s largest city were arrested Saturday night after they blocked roadways, surrounded vehicles, shot paintballs and destroyed property, police said.

Eight people were charged with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors, Louisville police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement.

Not all of the charges were available early Sunday, but the Courier Journal reported some counts included first-degree riot, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.

Police announced later Sunday that due to more aggressive behavior in the last week, including Saturday, that officers will no longer allow protesters to continue demonstrating in the streets and in caravans.

3 arrested following

fights at pro-police rally

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. After counter-protesters arrived, multiple fights broke out, police said.

Neither side was singled out for blame and police said both had active aggressors.

“Truly supporting a cause means representing its values. Committing crimes in our community is not a way to support police,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

