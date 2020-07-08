Crane collapses in London, killing 1 and injuring 4

LONDON | A 65-foot crane collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses in east London, killing one person and injuring four others, authorities said Wednesday.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene,” the London Ambulance Service said.

Four people were treated, including two people taken to the hospital with head injuries. Crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

Network: Smith joins CNBC for weeknight news program

NEW YORK | Shepard Smith, who abruptly quit Fox News Channel last October amid the ascendancy of opinionated programming, will bring a nightly newscast to CNBC this fall.

CNBC announced Wednesday that Smith will anchor a one-hour weeknight newscast at 7 p.m. Eastern, the time slot he held for many years at Fox before being shifted to the afternoon.

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private.

The high-stakes dispute tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump’s claim that he can’t be investigated while he holds office.

It’s not clear, even if Trump loses, how much of the material would become public, since some records would go to a confidential grand-jury investigation in New York and the rest, sought by committees of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, could contain highly sensitive information not just about Trump, but also about other members of his family and businesses.

Virginia eliminates backlog of untested rape kits

RICHMOND, Va. | Virginia has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits, becoming only the seventh state in the country to do so, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday.

Herring said the project to test rape kits — some decades old — began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Colleges sue to block ICE rule on international students

BOSTON | Colleges and universities pushed back Wednesday against the Trump administration’s decision to make international students leave the country if they plan on taking classes entirely online this fall, with Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filing a lawsuit to try to block it, and others promising to work with students to keep them on campus.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. New visas will not be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.

Ivory Coast prime minister presidential candidate dies

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast | Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the presidential candidate of Ivory Coast’s ruling party, died Wednesday just days after returning from two months of medical treatment in France, where he previously had undergone a heart transplant.

Coulibaly’s death throws the upcoming presidential election into disarray, raising concerns about who now will represent the party of President Alassane Ouattara, who is required to step down after his second term.

