Dengue prevention efforts stifled by coronavirus pandemic

JAKARTA, Indonesia | To slow the spread of the coronavirus, governments issued lockdowns to keep people at home. They curtailed activities that affected services like trash collection. They tried to shield hospitals from a surge of patients.

But the cascading effects of these restrictions also are hampering efforts to cope with seasonal outbreaks of dengue, an incurable, mosquito-borne disease that is also known as “breakbone fever" for its severely painful symptoms.

Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Indonesia have dealt with concurrent outbreaks of dengue and coronavirus this year. In Brazil, where there are over 1.6 million COVID-19 infections, at least 1.1 million cases of dengue have been reported, with nearly 400 deaths, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

HOUSTON | President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.

The group that raised money online for the wall promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that started in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund Trump's demands for a border wall. Called “We Build the Wall,” the group has raised more than $25 million promoting itself as supporting the president.

New Orleans' 1st Black subdivision officially historic

NEW ORLEANS | The first subdivision built for middle- and upper-class Black residents of New Orleans — and one of the first in the nation — is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

It's great to have national recognition of the neighborhood's historical significance after years of work, Gretchen Bradford, president the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association, said Thursday.

“As soon as this stuff with COVID-19 is over we’re going to have a grand celebration,” she said in a telephone interview.

Search of California lake resumes for missing 'Glee' star

LOS ANGELES | The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

WASHINGTON | A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades may proceed as scheduled on Monday.

The ruling from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a lower court order that had put the execution of 47-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee on hold.

Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

- From AP reports