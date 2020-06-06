India, China military commanders meet on frontier dispute

SRINAGAR, India | Indian and Chinese military commanders met Saturday to try to resolve a bitter standoff along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides are facing off.

The meeting at a border post was attended by senior commanders and was the highest-level encounter so far. Local border commanders held a series of meetings in the past month but failed to break the impasse.

Prosecutor: 2 Buffalo police charged with assault in shoving

BUFFALO, N.Y. | Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday, prosecutors said, after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

McCabe, 32, and Torgalski, 39, “crossed a line” when they shoved the man down hard enough for him to fall backward and hit his head on the sidewalk, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference, calling the victim "a harmless 75-year-old man.”

Judge sides with tribe in lawsuit over reservation status

A judge has stopped the federal government from rescinding its reservation designation for a Native American tribe's land in Massachusetts, ordering the Interior Department to review the matter and issue new findings.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, D.C., granted a summary judgment on behalf of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe on Friday, concluding the Interior Department's actions were “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and contrary to law.”

Cedric Cromwell, the tribe’s chairman, said the judge “righted what would have been a terrible and historic injustice.”

Man's hand blown off; note references violence against women

ABINGDON, Va. | A southwest Virginia man who blew off his hand in an apparent explosives accident has been charged in federal court after authorities say they found evidence he was making a bomb and wanted to target “hot cheerleaders” because of his sexual frustrations.

An FBI affidavit filed Friday in federal court in Abingdon says 23-year-old Cole Carini of Richlands showed up at a hospital Wednesday with one hand blown off, fingers blown off his second and other shrapnel wounds.

He told authorities he'd been in a lawnmower accident. But authorities searched his property, and found explosives materials, rusty nails, pipes and pieces of flesh. They also found parts of a scorched letter that referenced tension "as he now approached the stage of hot cheerleaders."

OPEC, allied nations extend nearly 10M barrel cut by a month

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | OPEC and allied nations agreed Saturday to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July, hoping to encourage stability in energy markets hard hit by the coronavirus-induced global economic crisis.

Ministers of the cartel and outside nations led by Russia met via video conference to adopt the measure, aimed at cutting the excess production depressing prices as global aviation remains largely grounded due to the pandemic. The curbed output represents some 10% of the world's overall supply.

- From AP reports