Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice celebrations

LONDON | The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans and party-goers from watching the sun rise at Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice this year.

The ancient stone circle in southwestern England usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. But Britain has banned mass gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

English Heritage, the body that oversees Stonehenge, livestreamed the sunrise instead. It said more than 3.6 million people watched as dawn broke at 10:52 p.m. CDT Sunday.

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun.

Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town

MOSCOW | A Siberian town with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 F on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.

The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 2,900 miles northeast of Moscow.

The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-90 F and a previous high of 98.96 F.

Because of the virus, dads mark Father's Day from a distance

CHICAGO | Dads at nursing homes across the country marked Father’s Day at a forced distance from their families Sunday. Some families relied on video calls; others used social media to send their wishes.

The virus has made in-person visits with elderly and high-risk family members difficult and sometimes impossible in recent months, though parts of the country have begun loosening up. Maryland and Illinois were among states that allowed outdoor visits at nursing homes with masks and six feet of distance.

Indonesia's most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia | Indonesia’s most volatile volcano on Sunday spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky.

Mount Merapi's clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard miles away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi's alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS | A shooting in a popular Minneapolis nightlife area early Sunday left one man dead and 11 people wounded in a chaotic scene that sent people ducking into restaurants and other businesses for cover.

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight in the city's trendy Uptown neighborhood, a nightlife hub with bars, restaurants and retail including Apple and Fjallraven stores.

Police first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. The man died at the hospital, not at the scene, they said. None of the other injuries were considered life-threatening.

- From AP reports