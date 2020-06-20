Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SEATTLE | A pre-dawn shooting in a park in Seattle's protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. in the area near the city's downtown that is known as CHOP, which stands for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest," police said.

Officers responding to the shooting initially said they had trouble getting to the scene because they were "were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” police said on their blog. Video released later in the day by the Seattle Police appears to show officers arriving at the protest zone saying they want to get to the victim and entering as people yell at them that the victim is already gone.

Reports: Police say UK stabbing attack 'terrorism-related'

LONDON | Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading on Saturday, and British media said police were treating it as “terrorism-related.”

The Press Association news agency and Sky News quoted security sources as saying terrorism was suspected in the early evening attack in the city's Forbury Gardens park. Police said several people were taken to hospitals but did not confirm media reports that three people had been killed.

Police said one person was arrested and was in custody.

Britain's interior minister said she was “deeply concerned," and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his “thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading."

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death posts bail

MINNEAPOLIS | A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

According to online records, J. Kueng, 26, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the May 25 death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Nevada delegation wants statue of late senator replaced

CARSON CITY, Nev. | Democratic members of Nevada's congressional delegation are renewing a proposal to remove a statute of a former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, saying that he left a “legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia.”

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee made the request Friday in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and two legislative leaders.

The letter said McCarran supported workers’ rights and helped shape the air travel industry, but that his statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada's values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state."

Cardinal Pell to publish prison diary musing on case, church

ROME | Cardinal George Pell, the former Vatican finance minister who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, is set to publish his prison diary musing on life in solitary confinement, the Catholic Church, politics and sports.

Catholic publisher Ignatius Press told The Associated Press on Saturday the first installment of the 1,000-page diary would likely be published in Spring 2021.

“I’ve read half so far, and it is wonderful reading,” Ignatius' editor, the Rev. Joseph Fessio, said.

- From AP reports