Woman fired after backlash from racist confrontation

NEW YORK | The verbal dispute between a white woman with an unleashed dog and a black man bird watching in Central Park might normally have gone unnoticed in a city preoccupied by the coronavirus pandemic.

That changed when birdwatcher Christian Cooper pulled out his phone and captured Amy Cooper calling police to report she was being threatened by “an African-American man.” The widely watched video — posted on Facebook by Christian Cooper and on Twitter by his sister — sparked accusations of racism and led to Amy Cooper getting fired.

DeVos defends policy that would aid private schools

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is pushing ahead with a policy that will steer tens of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief to private primary schools and secondary schools across the nation.

The policy has drawn backlash from Democrats and state education leaders who say it reroutes money from needy public schools to wealthier private ones. But in a recent letter to a group of state education chiefs, DeVos defended the policy and said she plans to formalize it as a federal rule “in the next few weeks.”

Holiday weekend shootings leave 10 dead in Chicago

CHICAGO | Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend for gun violence since 2015, a jarring reminder that even a coronavirus pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order cannot halt shootings in the city.

“The violence throughout the city on Memorial Day weekend was nothing short of alarming,” Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told the media Tuesday after the first major test of his tenure as the city’s top officer ended with 49 people being shot, 10 of them fatally.

Trump-appointed U.S. attorney abruptly resigns

DALLAS | A U.S. attorney in Texas who was appointed by President Donald Trump announced his resignation Tuesday, providing no explanation for his unusually abrupt departure.

Joseph Brown, who has served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas since 2018, will leave office on May 31, according to a statement.

The statement does not give a reason for the 50-year-old lead prosecutor’s departure except to say he will be “pursuing opportunities in the private and public sectors” and “some of those will become apparent in the coming days.”

10 arrests made in probe of mob-controlled cemetery

ROME | Italian police have arrested 10 people while investigating the alleged control by mobsters of a cemetery in northern Italy.

State police on Tuesday alleged that two clans of the ’ndrangheta crime syndicate determined which firms were allowed to perform burials or construction work like erecting mausoleums at the cemetery in Modena, a town in the affluent region of Emilia-Romagna.

Deadlocked Congress shifts focus to small business aid

WASHINGTON | Deadlocked over the next big coronavirus relief bill, Congress is shifting its attention to a more modest overhaul of small business aid in hopes of helping employers reopen shops and survive the pandemic.

Bipartisan legislation that would give small employers more time to take advantage of federal subsidies for payroll and other costs is expected to pass the House this week, as lawmakers return to Washington for an abbreviated two-day session.

