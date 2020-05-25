Biden makes 1st appearance in more than two months

NEW CASTLE, Del. | Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in more than two months on Monday as he marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware home.

Since abruptly canceling a March 10 rally in Cleveland at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has waged much of his campaign from his home in Wilmington. When Biden emerged on Monday, he wore a face mask, in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has refused to cover his face in public as health officials suggest.

Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath of white flowers tied with a white bow, and bowed their heads in silence at the park. He saluted. “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” he said after. “Never, ever, forget.”

U.K. leader’s aide says he won’t quit over road trip

LONDON | British leader Boris Johnson’s powerful chief aide insisted Monday that he wouldn’t resign for driving the length of England while the country was under strict lockdown — a trip he made without informing the prime minister first.

The government is facing a tide of anger from politicians and the public over the revelation that Dominic Cummings traveled more than 250 miles from London to his parents’ home in Durham, northeast England at the end of March.

Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES | With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs are parked unattended on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.

Despite silent streets and nearly nonexistent traffic, vehicle larcenies shot up 63% in New York and nearly 17% in Los Angeles from Jan. 1 through mid-May, compared with the same period last year.

Israeli leader vows to push with annexing West Bank

JERUSALEM | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pledged to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in the coming months, vowing to move ahead with the explosive plan despite a growing chorus of condemnations by key allies.

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state. Annexing chunks of this territory would damage the faint remaining hopes of a two-state solution.

Judge rules Florida can’t stop poor felons from voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | A federal judge in Tallahassee ruled Sunday night that Florida law can’t stop felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called the law passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year a “pay-to-vote system.”

Hinkle’s order called court fees a tax and said it creates a new system for determining whether felons are eligible to vote.

New Zealand leader goes on with interview during quake

WELLINGTON, New Zealand | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview Monday morning.

She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital, Wellington.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she said, looking up and around the room.

— From AP reports