Top fugitive in Rwanda's genocide arrested outside Paris

KIGALI, Rwanda | One of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, a wealthy businessman accused of supplying machetes to killers and broadcasting propaganda urging mass slaughter, has been arrested outside Paris, authorities said Saturday.

Felicien Kabuga, who had a $5 million bounty on his head, had been accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

The 84-year-old Kabuga was arrested as a result of a joint investigation with the U.N.'s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals office of the prosecutor, French authorities said.

Worker dies clearing track during Wisconsin school bus race

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. | A track worker at a Wisconsin raceway was killed during a school bus race Friday night while attempting to move a damaged bus, authorities said.

Edward Nicholson, 62, of River Falls, died after the bus rolled onto him at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus became undriveable after a crash, authorities said. Nicholson died at the scene.

Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86

LOS ANGELES | Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died. He was 86.

Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday that her father died peacefully Friday night. The cause of his death has not been released.

“He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” Mulbarger said. “We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”

Michigan Rep. Amash ends his Libertarian bid for White House

WASHINGTON | Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump who quit the GOP and became an independent, announced Saturday he would not seek the Libertarian nomination for the White House, weeks after saying he was running because voters wanted an “alternative" to the two major parties.

In deciding to drop out, he cited the challenges of trying to campaign as a third-party candidate during the coronavirus pandemic.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” he said in one in a series of tweets explaining his decision.

Burundi defies COVID-19 for election ending a bloody rule

KAMPALA, Uganda | Burundi is pushing ahead with an election on Wednesday that will end the president's divisive and bloody 15-year rule.

When President Pierre Nkurunziza hands over power, it could be the first truly peaceful transfer of authority in the East African nation since independence in 1962.

But the coronavirus poses a threat to the May 20 vote. Burundi has kicked out World Health Organization workers after concerns were raised. The WHO Africa director messaged the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief about political rallies the day that Burundi's campaigning launched and images of crowds circulated online.

- From AP reports